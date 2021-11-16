Tuesday, November 16, 2021
 
Photo of the Day

Pictured is Gillian Braver and Pete Shipton collecting a zooplankton net tow sample. Photo credit: Seth Danielson, chief scientist

On a cruise led by Seth Danielson (UAF/CFOS) and Jackie Grebmeier (UMCES), researchers are making measurements and conducting studies as part of the Distributed Biological Observatory (DBO). They are also deploying and retrieving NOAA and Chukchi Environmental Observatory (CEO) moorings. Pictured is Gillian Braver and Pete Shipton collecting a zooplankton net tow sample.

