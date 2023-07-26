Thursday, July 27, 2023
 
New Wave Media

July 26, 2023

Eni and SLB in Pipeline Integrity Monitoring Collab

Credit: SLB

Credit: SLB

Oilfield service firm SLB and the Italian oil firm Eni, through its subsidiary Enivibes, have announced an alliance to deploy Eni Vibroacoustic Pipeline Monitoring System (e-vpms) technology, a vibroacoustic wave detection system capable of providing real-time analysis, monitoring, and leak detection for pipelines around the world.

"As the latest addition to SLB’s Midstream Production Systems portfolio, this global alliance will bring the e-vpms technology to onshore and offshore pipelines, and with it, the ability to monitor the integrity of even the oldest assets. Operators will be able to receive reliable and specific real-time information, allowing for focused and timely responses, especially in instances of an environmental nature," Eni said.

"The e-vpms technology can be retrofitted to any pipeline, regardless of age, providing immediate integrity data essential for maintaining a network’s continually reliable operation," SLB said.

The alliance covers the deployment of e-vpms technology for pipelines transporting liquid hydrocarbons and produced water and enables the detection of product loss attributable to external events such as attempted product theft or accidental impact, corrosion related leak events, and land movement events caused by earthquakes or landslides.

 

Related News

Credit: Nexans (file image)

Pascal Radue Takes the Helm as Executive VP at Nexans' Generation & Transmission Business Group

France-based power cable maker Nexans has appointed Pascal Radue as Executive Vice President, Generation and Transmission Business Group…

©AIS

CRP Subsea Secures 'Major' Contract for Deepwater Oil Field Project in Brazil

UK-based CRP Subsea has recently won a "major" contract from an unnamed "leading energy technology company," AIS, CRP's parent company…

Credit:JHVEPhoto/AdobeStock

Halliburton, Baker Hughes Beat Profit Estimates as International Demand Offsets Weak N. America

Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit on Wednesday on the back of strong demand…

Credit: Bedrock

Seafloor Data Firm Bedrock Raises $25.5 M to Accelerate Offshore Wind Energy Development

Seafloor data acquisition and distribution firm Bedrock has said it has secured $25.5 million in its Series A funding round…

©TDI-Brooks

TDI-Brooks Develops Tool for Enhanced Soil Testing

TDI-Brooks, a company specializing in geotechnical and offshore survey projects, said Wednesday it had developed and tested…

USS Ommaney Bay (CVE-79) (Photo: Naval History and Heritage Command)

Wreck Site Identified as WWII Carrier USS Ommaney Bay (CVE 79)

Naval History and Heritage Command confirmed the identity of a wreck site as USS Ommaney Bay (CVE 79) July 10. While operating in the Sulu Sea…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

EvoLogics news at Ocean Business 2023
Search Marine Technology Jobs
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news