MTR's Deep Dive Podcast: Apollo 11 Recovery, Shipwrecks and Marine Technology with Vincent Capone.













Listen to the newest Deep Dive podcast episode, where we have the pleasure of chatting with Vincent Capone, a seasoned marine technology expert with a 35-year career in marine technology. Vince has worked on some of the most critical underwater search and survey operations worldwide. Because of his exceptional work on the Apollo 11 recovery project, he earned the Explorer's Club Citation of Merit. Vince was also a key player on the team that searched for debris from the Columbia disaster. What has Vince learned during his long and impressive career? Take advantage of this chance to hear from someone with tremendous underwater search and survey experience! Join us on Deep Dive!