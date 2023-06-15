 
June 15, 2023

Tech File: AI-powered Bathymetric Data Processing

GeoAcoustics released GS4 software v1.0.25 for GeoSwath bathymetric sonars, adding several upgrades including an Artificial Intelligence data
processing system developed in collaboration with the University of East Anglia.

The software update is available free for customers already operating GS4 software v1.0.24 and will be demonstrated at OCEANS 2023 in Limerick, Ireland. The new AI processing augments the existing automated filtering in the GS4 software by removing surplus and undesired data autonomously; during acquisition, the system is designed to log clean data, without any user intervention in the cleaning process, enabling better operational agility and decision support, while cutting the time to final data in post-processing.

The processing happens in real-time, so users only need to oversee data quality and coverage during acquisition, while at the post processing stage, the focus can be purely on georeferencing the bathymetric data using deterministic calculations. The final, noise free and high-resolution bathy products will be fully reproducible with minimal human intervention.

