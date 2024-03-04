 
New Wave Media

March 4, 2024

Prysmian, Hitachi, BAM Get Cable and Converter Stations Contracts for UK Subsea Link

(Credit: Prysmian)

(Credit: Prysmian)

Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2), a joint venture between SSEN Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET), has awarded contracts for the development of ‘subsea electricity superhighway’ to Prysmian, Hitachi Energy and BAM.

EGL2 will see the creation of a 525kV, 2GW HVDC subsea transmission cable from Peterhead in Scotland to Drax in England.

The longest HVDC cable in the UK and the UK’s single largest electricity transmission project ever, providing enough electricity to power 2 million UK homes.

Prysmian has confirmed it has the capability to deliver the project with its manufacturing facilities for the production of the HVDC cable and its cable laying vessels for the installation in the timescale required for EGL2 to meet its targeted energization date in 2029, supporting the timely delivery of this project and mitigating risks associated with global constraints in the HVDC supply chain.

Hitachi Energy is partnering with BAM to provide the engineering works and technology for the HVDC converter stations which form the terminals for the HVDC cable and convert direct current to the alternating current used in the onshore transmission network.

The subsea HVDC cable system is approximately 436 km in length with new converter stations at either end to connect it into the existing transmission network infrastructure.

EGL2 is part of the new network infrastructure required for net zero and will play a critical role in supporting the UK’s future security of supply, reducing dependence and price exposure to volatile global wholesale gas markets.

“Getting the contract signed with Hitachi Energy and BAM for delivery of the convertor stations is another big step in delivering EGL2. The convertor stations at either end of the cable will play a crucial role in making the power transported by this HVDC link onto the onshore transmission network quicker.

“By signing up today Hitachi Energy and BAM - who have a great track record in delivering infrastructure like this – will allow that technology to improve the network and flow of greener energy.

“Likewise signing the cable contract with Prysmian is a hugely important step too, particularly given global supply chain constraints in HVDC cabling – the cable being the crucial link between both converter. This is a fantastic moment for the EGL2 project,” said SSEN Transmission’s Ricky Saez, the EGL2 Project Director.

Related News

Ocean Marlin (Credit: Sulmara)

Sulmara Expands Subsea Offer with New Business Line

Scotland-based subsea specialist Sulmara is expanding its offer related to subsea cables and pipelines with the launch of…

© Nord Stream

Kremlin Calls Denmark's Move to End Nord Stream Pipeline Blast Probe Absurd

The Kremlin said on Monday that a decision by Denmark to drop its investigation into the 2022 Nord Stream 2 pipeline explosions…

(Credit: Enhanced Drilling)

Enhanced Drilling Wins Equinor Contract for Norwegian Ops

Enhanced Drilling has secured a five-year frame agreement with Equinor to provide its subsea technologies to be used for…

(Credit: Boskalis)

ROVOP Partners Up with Boskalis to Boost Subsea Services Across Energy Industry

UK-based remotely operated vehicle (ROV) solutions provider ROVOP has formed global partnership with Boskalis’ subsidiary…

(Credit: Amprion)

Prysmian Signs $5B Contracts with Amprion for Germany’s Offshore Wind

Italian cable maker and installation services provider Prysmian Group has secured three contracts with German transmission…

Illustration (Credit: PGS)

PGS Finds Offshore Wind Site Survey Work

Norwegian offshore seismic survey firm PGS has secured an offshore wind site characterization contract in Europe.The project…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

First Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news