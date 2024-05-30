 
New Wave Media

May 30, 2024

Prysmian Installs Export Cables for Eolmed Floating Wind Farm

Illustration (Credit: BW Ideol)

Italian cable maker and installation services provider Prysmian has completed the installation of export cable for the 30 MW Eolmed floating wind farm, being built offshore France.

Prysmian had secured this project in 2021 with a contract signed with the French TSO Réseau de Transport d'Électricité (RTE) for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of an export submarine power cable system.

Prysmian was responsible for the design, supply, installation, termination, testing, and commissioning of a 66 kV static three-core export submarine cable with EPR insulation for a total of 23 km and a 66 kV dynamic submarine export tail, with EPR insulation connecting the onshore grid to the floating electrical hub of Eolmed floating wind farm.

With this high-profile engineering project and secopnd EPCI turnkey project for dynamic cable systems, Prysmian has further consolidated its position in the floating offshore wind farm market.

“With this project, which follows Provence Grand Large (PGL) floating offshore wind farm, Prysmian demonstrates once again its leading position in the market and the validity of its know-how and technologies in the development of submarine cables and systems to support smarter and greener power grids worldwide,” said Alberto Boffelli, COO Transmission, Prysmian.

Bourbon Services has recently installed a floating electrical hub (FEH) at the Eolmed floating offshore wind farm in France, completing the first stage of the 30 MW project.

This project will involve three 10 MW-rated wind turbines, supplied by Vestas, that will be capable of producing more than 110 million kWh/year by 2025, which is equivalent to the electricity consumption of 50,000 inhabitants.

The Eolmed project, led by the renewable energy company Qair and partners TotalEnergies and BW Ideol, is one of the first floating wind farm projects in the Mediterranean.

