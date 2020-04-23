Pulse Wins Taiwan Offshore Wind Farm Contract

Pulse Structural Monitoring signed its first major contract for the provision of digital structural monitoring and insight services and equipment on an offshore wind farm.

The contract, which provides for the design, fabrication, yard installation and commissioning of its market-leading monitoring instrumentation on three wind turbine foundations to be installed offshore Taiwan, was awarded by global offshore wind leader Ørsted.

Pulse will supply its cutting-edge NX2 digital platform for acquiring a range of high-quality measurements that include bending and torsional strain, inclination, displacement and acceleration in key components of the jacket legs, nodes and wind turbine generator towers.

This Acteon integrated solution will also include the provision of corrosion and anode monitoring equipment to provide Ørsted with the full package of digital measurement data required. Deepwater, another Acteon Group company, is working with Pulse to provide anode monitoring systems.



