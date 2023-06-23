 
PXGEO Awarded 3D OBN Project in Brazil

(Image: PXGEO)

(Image: PXGEO)

Marine geophysical company PXGEO on Friday announced it has secured a contract with Petrobras for a 3D ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in the Campos Basin, Brazil.

The survey is to be acquired in water depths of 2,300 meters with a duration of approximately 10 months, the company said.

