Reach Subsea Charters Two Vessels Amid Increasing Demand

Northern Maria vessel (Credit: Reach Subsea)

Norwegian company Reach Subsea has made charter agreements for two vessels to meet the increasing demand in the subsea services market.

Reach Subsea has expanded its capacity by securing charters for both the Northern Maria and Olympic Taurus vesels.

For the Northern Maria, the charter arrangement includes 3 years firm period and 6+6 months options.

Northern Maria is a survey vessel with a 20 tons crane and sufficient accommodation and deck capacity, suitable to meet Reach Subsea’s client’s requirements within both the renewable energy and oil and gas sectors.

“It is an important step to take an increased market share in the early-stage survey market for offshore wind projects, as well as being a capable vessel to perform subsea inspections campaigns,” Reach Subsea said.

For the Olympic Taurus, a project charter started in January 2024 for a duration of 100 days, with the potential for extension up to an additional 2+2 years.

The Olympic Taurus is a multi-purpose offshore vessel featuring diesel-electric propulsion, notable for its low fuel consumption and exceptional flexibility.

Equipped with a helideck and an AHC crane, it offers versatility perfectly suited for deployment in the IMR/LCV segments. Both charters are subject to final approval from lenders.

“With a secured backlog for upcoming project periods and long-term charter options in place, we are enhancing our capacity to capitalize on the rapidly advancing global market. Reach Subsea is ideally situated with a comprehensive service portfolio spanning ocean services and data provision, catering to both the growing renewables sector and the established oil and gas market,” said Jostein Alendal, CEO Reach Subsea.

