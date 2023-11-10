Saturday, November 11, 2023
 
New Wave Media

November 10, 2023

Reach Subsea Partners with Agalas for New IMR/Survey Vessel

Credit: Reach Subsea

Credit: Reach Subsea

Reach Subsea, a Norwegian subsea services company, has signed a long-term charter contract with Agalas for a modern IMR/Survey vessel to be built in Turkey.

According to Reach Subsea, to be hired on three or five-year charter, will has a low emission, smart lifting arrangement and a state of the art equipment package that can be adapted to several market segments, with delivery early 2026.

Reach Subsea CEO Jostein Alendal said:"The market for subsea vessels is expected to remain tight for the foreseeable future, and with the innovative Agalas low-emission vessel, we will to an even larger degree be able to leverage the global market and continue our profitable growth. 

"The vessel is well suited for solving complex tasks within the rapidly growing renewables energy sector, oil & gas as well as emerging ultra deep-water seabed surveys for the seabed mineral industry. The vessel equipped with a 150-ton AHC knuckle boom crane and a spacious deck area of approximately 900 square meters makes it well-suited for conducting IMR and construction work."

The vessel, equipped with dual fuel gensets, can run on either methanol or a combined MGO/battery system.

When powered by methanol, the vessel’s CO2 emissions are anticipated to be approximately 70 percent lower than those of the existing fleet. When using the MGO/battery system it is projected to achieve a reduction of around 20 percent.

The new vessel will be constructed at the Sefine Shipyard in Turkey. It will be tailored to Reach Subsea’s requirements and will be equipped with with an innovative ROV launch and recovery system (LARS) and prepared for the deep-water seabed survey market.

The contract is subject to final approval from SR Bank, Eksfin and Sparebank1 Nord Norge.


VesselParameters
Dimensions99,9 x 21m
ClassDNV
Crane150t AHC knuckle boom
Deck area~900m2
Accommodation100 persons
OtherDP2, SPS, 2 x WROV hangars, Hybrid dual fuel propulsion with battery package

Related News

Credit: Shanghai Electric

First of a Kind Offshore Renewable Energy Hybrid Project Unveiled in China

The world's first offshore renewable energy project, combining floating wind power and deep-sea aquaculture, has been completed in China…

Credit: TenneT

Artificial Reefs Deployed in Dutch North Sea to Boost Marine Life Around Offshore Wind Farms

Dutch transmission system operator TenneT, in collaboration with contractor Equans/Smulders,  has installed several artificial…

Verlume’s in-field resident AUV charging and communication station has been deployed as part of the Renewables for Subsea Power project in Scotland. Source: Verlume.

MTR100: Subsea Batteries

Subsea batteries are being configured to meet the demands of science and industry. In both cases, the aim remains to boost…

Credit: Taiwan President Website

Fearing China, South Korea Targets Contractors on Taiwan Navy Submarines

South Korean authorities cited the risk of Chinese economic retaliation when they charged marine technology firm SI Innotec…

Credit: RWE

Can Floating Wind Farms Exist in Harmony with Marine Life, Other Industries? RWE Launches Competition to Find Out

German energy firm RWE has launched its first global “Floating Wind Co-use Competition”, as it is looking for solutions to…

Image courtesy Harvest Technology Group Limited

Connecting the Dots: From Remote Operations to Full Autonomy

Realizing the full value of digital solutions far exceeds the capability of technology. The technology exists today to help…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

NOAA Seed Funding Gives Small Startup a Boost
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news