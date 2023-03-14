Wednesday, March 15, 2023
 
New Wave Media

March 14, 2023

Reach Subsea to Provide Full Range of Services for Equinor under 3-year Agreement

©Eidesvik Offshore (File image)

©Eidesvik Offshore (File image)

Norwegian subsea services firm Reach Subsea said Monday it had signed three-year frame agreement with Equinor for work on the Norwegian continental shelf and internationally to 2026. 

The agreement covers the full spectrum of Reach Subsea services, the company said.

 Reach Subsea  CEO Jostein Alendal said the frame agreement will be an excellent driver for the growth and utilization of Reach Subsea’s modern and expanded fleet of conventional vessels as well as the unmanned Reach Remote fleet, with the two first vessels expected to be launched in 2023.

"I would also highlight that we now will support a customer across the full spectrum of services, including survey and data processing services that we obtained through the acquisitions of iSurvey and Octio,” Alendal said.

The frame agreement covers all core activities for Reach Subsea, including installation support, seabed intervention and all forms of subsea surveys and monitoring.

First call-off

Reach Subsea also announced the award of the first call-off under the frame agreement with Equinor for a gravimetry survey campaign at four Equinor-operated gas fields in the North Sea, the Norwegian Sea, and the Barents Sea. 

The work will include the utilization of the high-end technology from Reach Subsea’s monitoring group, formerly known as Octio, the company said.

The activities will be performed from the newly acquired ROV survey/light construction vessel Viking Reach (ex-Edda Sun), and the work will have a duration of approximately two months and will start in the second quarter of 2023. 

The call-off includes options for additional work within the capacity of the frame agreement, and the vessel will be mobilized with one SROV Survey ROV plus one work class ROV and hull-mounted survey equipment for this purpose.

 

Related News

©Teige Gruppen

Ross Offshore Charters Fishing Vessel for Offshore Survey Work

Norwegian offshore energy industry services firm Ross Offshore has agreed to charter Teige Gruppen's Sunny Lady fishing vessel…

(Photo: Danish Defense)

New Intelligence Points to Pro-Ukraine Group in Nord Stream Attack

New intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials suggests that a pro-Ukraine group - likely comprised of Ukrainians or Russians…

Credit: Celso Marino/MarineTraffic.com

Petrobras Extends DOF Subsea Vessel, ROV Services Contract

The Brazilian oil company Petrobras has exercised a charter extension option for DOF Subsea's diving support vessel Skandi Achiever…

Image of the schooner-barge Ironton as it sits on the lake floor today. This image is a point cloud extracted from water column returns from multibeam sonar. Image Credit: Ocean Exploration Trust/NOAA Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary

Discovery: Historic Shipwreck Found in Lake Huron

Researchers from NOAA, the state of Michigan, and Ocean Exploration Trust discovered an intact shipwreck resting hundreds…

©PSW Technology

PSW Technology Nets 'Sizable' Deepwater BOP Stack Services Contract

Norwegian offshore services and equipment provider PSW Technology has secured a "sizable" contract for deep-water BOP stack…

©Floating Energy Allyance

Floating Energy Allyance Selects Ocean Infinity for Offshore Wind Farm Survey

Floating Energy Allyance (FEA), comprising of BW Ideol, Elicio, and BayWa r.e., has appointed Ocean Infinity to carry out…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news