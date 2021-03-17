 
New Wave Media

March 17, 2021

Remote Control: ROAM enables Remote Fusion 2 Survey Ops in the GOM

The Harvey Intervention, used during the Mad Dog project. Image from Subsea 7

The Harvey Intervention, used during the Mad Dog project. Image from Subsea 7

Sonardyne reports successfully providing remote Fusion 2 survey operations capability on a live subsea construction campaign in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Using its new Remote Operations Access Module (ROAM), Sonardyne surveyors based in the UK were able to remotely access and operate the Fusion 2 survey and construction software onboard Subsea 7 vessels in the Gulf of Mexico, significant from the Sonardyne perspective as it de-risks the upgrade to Fusion 2, mitigating international travel restrictions road blocks.

Fusion 2 is designed to streamline offshore field development operations by reducing the time and capital expenditure needed to undertake survey and construction tasks, combining traditional Long BaseLine (LBL) and inertial navigation system (INS) techniques in one, enabling the ability to perform real-time simultaneous location and mapping (SLAM) calibration of sparse seabed transponder arrays.  

ROAM is a portable communications link in a box which can operate over satellite or any other available network, such as 4G/5G and vessel Wi-Fi, providing secure access between Sonardyne engineers and any vessel needing remote expert assistance.

The remote operations service was provided last summer during a deepwater campaign on the Mad Dog Phase 2 project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, where Subsea 7 onboard surveyors were able to undertake remote training in Fusion 2 prior to deployment. Using ROAM, Sonardyne surveyors working onshore in the UK were able to work shifts alongside their counterparts onboard the vessel in Fusion 2, supporting live positioning operations and taking secure control if required.

Structures being installed during the Mad Dog construction campaign. Image from Subsea 7

Related News

“We have noticed a significant upturn in requests for unplanned multibeam echo sounder-based surveys especially around offshore wind farms, and are confident that establishing a team to specialise in producing high quality data in these challenging conditions is the most effective way to meet the specialised needs,” said Andres Nicola, CEO of Nicola Engineering

VIDEO: New Marine Survey Firm Nicola Offshore Open for Business

A new company called Nicola Offshore specializing in marine survey campaigns and on-demand missions has started operations…

© J_a_s / Adobe Stock

US Vineyard Wind Project Clears Key Hurdle

The Interior Department completed its final environmental review of what would the first commercial scale U.S. offshore wind farm…

Kraken's SeaPower Battery - Image: Kraken

Kraken Secures New Subsea Batteries, Sonar Contracts and $1.5M Funding

Canadian subsea technology company Kraken Robotics on Thursday announced new contracts for subsea batteries and synthetic…

© Graham Flett / MarineTraffic.com

Israel Says It Tracked Down the Ship Linked to Recent Oil Spill

Israel accused Iran on Wednesday of being linked to a recent oil spill off its shores that caused major ecological damage…

Credit: Ocean Infinity

Ocean Infinity to Buy MMT

US-based seabed survey and ocean exploration company Ocean Infinity on Tuesday said it had agreed to acquire the Sweden-based…

Nina Mahmoudian (center) and her students have developed an underwater glider that can operate silently and in confined spaces, ideal for conducting biology or climate studies without disturbing wildlife. (Purdue University photo/Jared Pike)

Team at Purdue Advances Work on New Glider, ROUGHIE

A team of researchers at Purdue University are working on enhancing glider technology to make the study of the world's waterways…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

iXBlue

iXBlue is an independent industrial worldwide group well-known for the design, development and manufacture of equipment, integrated systems and solutions for civil and military industries, oceanology, aeronautics and spatial industries. Its innovative technology is used for navigation…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Rutgers University Uses Slocum Glider for Ocean Acidification Study

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Project Engineer

● Metal Shark

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Surveyor

● Fernandes Maritime Consultants, LLC ● Metairie, Louisiana, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news