Deep Down Reports New Contracts

Houston based equipment and services firm Deep Down announced on Thursday it has received orders exceeding $2 million from different customers, within one week.

The orders are for flying leads, riser isolation valve controls and other offshore equipment and services, primarily destined for the Gulf of Mexico, the company said. All of the work is expected to be complete by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Charles Njuguna, Deep Down president and CEO, said, "These awards highlight the success of our efforts to expand the scope of our offerings to existing customers, and the early signs of increasing activity in the offshore industry."