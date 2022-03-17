 
New Wave Media

March 17, 2022

Robotic Fish Being Developed for Offshore Inspection in Hard-to-reach Spots

Credit: Verlume

Credit: Verlume

UK-based subsea battery specialist Verlume, formerly known as EC-OG,  said Thursday it had joined with consortium partners to progress the development of an autonomous underwater robot that moves like a fish to enable efficient offshore inspection regimes in harsh and hard-to-reach environments.

"The agile biomimetic autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), named RoboFish, is made up of several self-contained modules with self-managed battery and actuator control for full-body, autonomous movement around underwater structures. RoboFish was initially devised by researchers at the University of York, Department of Electrical Engineering and the University of Strathclyde, Department of Naval Architecture, Ocean & Marine Engineering with grant support from the EPSRC Supergen Offshore Renewable Energy Hub," Verlume said.Credit: Verlume

"With the limited accessibility, maneuverability and environmental impact of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and some larger AUVs, inspection of structures in the underwater environment is complex, expensive, and reliant on human input. As the number of offshore structures is set to increase significantly with rapid growth in the offshore wind sector, robotic offshore inspections in harsh environments will need to become less reliant on human input and be more cost-effective as compared to traditional inspections," the company said.

The RoboFish research consortium was initially formed of partners Verlume, The University of York, The University of Strathclyde, PicSea Ltd, the Supergen ORE Hub, and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult. Through outreach activities, the consortium is expanding. 

The first RoboFish prototype was completed in summer 2020 and research to improve it and apply it to new applications is ongoing, Verlume added. Credit: Verlume

Dr. Mark Post, lecturer in electronic engineering at the University of York said: “Through the use of innovative electronics, actuation, networking technology and additive manufacturing techniques, we have been able to develop a modular robot that can move very precisely in challenging offshore environments. The collaborative contributions of many partners have been instrumental in creating a practical platform to further develop robotic technologies in this field.”

Verlume's role

"Verlume is playing a key role in the project, assisting with the development of an intelligent power solution for RoboFish. The company will supply an underwater power system for charging, as well as an integrated intelligent battery management system. Both of which have been designed for the harsh underwater environment, providing a reliable, uninterrupted power supply for use on the seabed," Verlume said.

Paul Slorach, business development director at Verlume said: “With an increasing focus on decarbonization and the automation of high-risk underwater tasks in the so-called Blue Economy, RoboFish is an example of how these operations can be revolutionized. We are pleased to act as the industry gateway for our academic partners in this project and share our expertise to integrate Verlume’s intelligent battery system as the power solution for RoboFish.”

Related News

©iXblue

ECA Group and iXblue Discussing Merger

French autonomous robotics companies ECA Group and iXblue have entered an exclusive negotiations period to bring the two…

Armach’s small form factor hull service robot is man portable and promises near to 100% hull cleaning coverage. (Photo: Armach Robotics Inc)

Greensea Launches Hull Cleaning Spin-off Armach Robotics

Marine software pioneer Greensea Systems Inc. has launched spin-off company Armach Robotics, that capitalizes on Greensea’s…

Meet SHADOWLARK: The $10M Personal Vessel Plus Submarine Package

SHADOWCAT and Triton Submarines have collaborated to develop and introduce a new Launch and Recovery Craft (LARC) dubbed SHADOWLARK.

Gareth Davies, executive director of strategy and technology for Subsea Production Systems at Baker Hughes. Photo courtesy Baker Hughes

"CTO in Focus" - Gareth Davies, Baker Hughes

New for 2022 is Offshore Engineer's "CTO in Focus" which aims to gain insights from the C-Suite and the R&D lab of industry…

Photo courtesy Sea-Kit

Sea-Kit Expands Unmanned Surface Vessel Production Facility

Sea-Kit International announced that it is expanding its Tollesbury production facility to deliver on a growing Uncrewed…

©Subsea Europe Service

Subsea Europe Services Attracts 'Six-figure' Support for Autonomous Survey Tech

Hydroacoustic technology specialist Subsea Europe Services said Wednesday it had secured six-figure funding to accelerate…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Brone Positioning & Survey Limited

Brone Group comprises companies incorporated to widely serve the onshore and offshore industry. Our clients range from the major oil producing firms, offshore construction firms to naval and maritime authorities.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Creating a Digital Twin of the Ocean

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news