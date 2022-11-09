Wednesday, November 9, 2022
 
New Wave Media

November 9, 2022

Rovco, HOM Partner Up for Offshore Wind Work in Japan

Simon Miller, Chief Revenue officer at Rovco, and Nobuyuki Takagi, Managing Director of HOM.

UK-based subsea robotic services firm Rovco, has signed an agreement with Japan's Horizon Ocean Management (HOM) for through-life subsea asset integrity and balance of plant survey solutions for the Japanese offshore wind market.

HOM is a subsidiary joint venture between Japanese conglomerate Mitsui and Hokutaku, a Japan-based wind turbine maintenance company.

HOM and Rovco will work together to study the Japanese offshore wind market and learn more about demand in the country. They will also create asset integrity programs to support the maintenance of critical infrastructure.

The two companies' plan is to build "a world-class service model for subsea integrity and survey scopes across offshore wind developments in Japan."

According to Rovco, the companies have launched a joint proposal to clients for a number of future operations and maintenance projects.

Japan plans to have 10 GW of offshore wind capacity installed by 2030 and 30 GW to 45 GW by 2040.

Nobuyuki Takagi, Managing Director of HOM, commented: “The European offshore wind supply chain has a wealth of marine and subsea experience via its long history in sectors such as Oil & Gas, in order to realise our national offshore wind deployment vision, HOM believe that learning from and working with the leading companies in these more advanced markets will develop and improve Japanese competence earlier, ultimately helping to establish middle to long-term local capability. We identified Rovco as one of the most innovative subsea inspection companies and are delighted to be collaborating with them here in Japan.”


