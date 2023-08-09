Wednesday, August 9, 2023
 
ROVCO Wins Survey Work at Proposed 1.4GW Floating Wind Farm Site

Credit: ROVCO

Credit: ROVCO

Rovco, a UK-based subsea robotics and survey firm, has won a contract with Flotation Energy to carry out a geo-environmental survey at its planned Cenos floating offshore windfarm, 200 kilometers off the north-east coast of Scotland.

Located in the Central North Sea, the planned 1.4 GW Cenos floating wind development will cover approximately 333 km2. 

Rovco will deploy its multi-purpose, custom-reconfigured DP2 survey vessel, the Glomar Supporter, to carry out the work.

It is expected that the project will comprise subsea studies of the floating wind turbine generators, mooring line anchor locations, inter-array cables, fixed foundation substation areas, and the portion of export cables that fall within these locations.

Rovco’s scope of work involves the acquisition of geophysical and benthic information to provide detailed data to inform environmental impact assessment (EIA) consents and the engineering processes from engineering to early front-end engineering and design (FEED) study.

The geophysical element of the workscope requires the acquisition of multi-beam echo sounder, side scan sonar, magnetometer, sub-bottom profiler, and multi-channel seismic data along with associated analysis, processing, interpretation, and reporting.

Flotation Energy’s partner on Cenos is Norwegian-offshore wind company, Vårgrønn; a joint venture between energy company Plenitude (Eni) and investor HitecVision. The joint venture secured a lease earlier this year as part of Crown Estate Scotland’s INTOG (Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas) round.

Dan Wright, Supply Chain Manager at Flotation Energy, commented: “The successful delivery of our survey campaign with Rovco enables us to maintain our fast-track delivery schedule for Cenos, a project that will decarbonize North Sea oil and gas assets and remove over 2 million tonnes of CO2 a year, helping to support Scotland towards its 2045 Net Zero targets.”

