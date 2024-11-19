Wednesday, November 20, 2024
 
New Wave Media

November 19, 2024

Russia Eyed for Subsea Cable Cuts

Copyright gankevstock/AdobeStock

Copyright gankevstock/AdobeStock

European governments accused Russia of escalating hybrid attacks on Ukraine's Western allies, as Baltic nations investigated whether the cutting of two fiber-optic telecommunication cables in the Baltic Sea was sabotage.

European officials have not directly accused Russia of destroying the cables. But Germany, Poland and others said it was likely an act of sabotage, while Lithuania's armed forces boosted surveillance of its waters in response.

  • "Moscow's escalating hybrid activities against NATO and EU countries are also unprecedented in their variety and scale, creating significant security risks," the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Britain said in a statement.

The strongly worded declaration came as European countries probed the complete severing this week of the Baltic cables, one linking Finland and Germany, the other connecting Sweden to Lithuania, recalling previous incidents in the busy waterway.

"If Russia does not stop committing acts of sabotage in Europe, Warsaw will close the rest of its consulates in Poland," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Tuesday after several European foreign ministers met in the Polish capital.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius struck a similar chord at separate talks in Brussels: "No one believes that these cables were cut accidentally.  We also have to assume, without knowing it yet, that it is sabotage."

Moscow has repeatedly denied sabotaging European infrastructure and says such claims are fabricated to damage Russian interests through an information war waged by the West. Two European sources said Tuesday's statement was not a direct response to the cable cuts.

European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell struck a more cautious tone, saying it was too early to point fingers.

"It would be irresponsible from my side to attribute this, let's say incident or accident or whatever you want to call it, to anyone," he told a press conference in Brussels.

One cable went out of service on Sunday morning, the other less than 24 hours later on Monday.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority said it had launched a preliminary criminal investigation into the breached cables, which pass through Sweden's exclusive economic zone in the Baltic Sea, on suspicion of possible sabotage.

Swedish Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin later told Reuters that the country's armed forces and coastguard had picked up ship movements that corresponded with the interruption of two telecoms cables in the Baltic Sea.

"We of course take this very seriously against the background of the serious security situation," he said.

The Swedish navy would be contributing ships equipped for undersea operations, including remotely operated vehicles, to assist in the investigation, the armed forces said separately.

A NATO official said the alliance's Maritime Center for the Security of Critical Undersea Infrastructure was working closely with allies to help establish the facts.

Finland's National Bureau of Investigation said it had also launched a probe into the broken subsea cable but Sweden would be leading the investigations.

In the most prominent Baltic sabotage case, Nord Stream gas pipelines were destroyed in September 2022, seven months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, hastening Europe's switch to other energy suppliers.

No one has taken responsibility for those blasts. While some Western officials initially blamed Moscow - an interpretation dismissed as "idiotic" by the Kremlin - U.S. and German media have reported that pro-Ukrainian actors may have played a role. The companies that own the two cables both said it was not yet clear what had caused the outages.

"It's not a partial damage, it's full damage," said a spokesperson for Arelion, owner and operator of the cable linking Lithuania and Sweden. The company later said it had filed a police report.

Cinia, owner of the cable linking Finland and Germany, said it was not possible to say what might have caused the breach until repairs had started. The company has said repairs of this nature typically take 5-15 days.

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans said he had no specific information about who was to blame, adding: "We see increasing activity of especially Russia on our seas, aimed at espionage and possibly even sabotage of our vital infrastructure."

(Reuters)


Related News

© Peter Hermes Furian / Adobe Stock

Sabotage: Two Undersea Cables Cut in Baltic Sea

Two undersea fibre-optic communications cables in the Baltic Sea, including one linking Finland and Germany, were severed…

Copyright acrogame/AdobeStock

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Submarine Networks

Submarine communication cables – almost 560 of them deployed to date – crisscross our oceans, interconnecting continents…

Source: CSIRO

Robotic Hand Designed to Move Coral

A world-first soft robotic ‘hand’, developed by researchers at CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, could transform the delicate…

Kraken’s new ALARS recovering KATFISH towed synthetic aperture sonar (Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Demos Autonomous KATFISH Launch and Recovery System to Navy Clients

Kraken Robotics has completed demonstrations for its new autonomous launch and recovery system (ALARS) for KATFISH towed…

Source: Schmidt Ocean Institute

Scientists Reconstruct Impact of Seafloor Volcanic Eruption

An international team of scientists is reconstructing the impact of the 2008 Chaitén volcanic eruption on the marine environment…

Subsea Collector connects multiple wind turbines in a star configuration to floating wind’s first subsea power distribution system. Source Aker Solutions

Floating Wind and the Taming of Subsea Spaghetti

Preparing for industrialization, the floating offshore wind industry is tackling its unique mooring and cabling challenges.The…

Featured Companies

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Falmouth Scientific (FSI) Introduces AquaPulse Acoustic System and Launches New Brand Identity
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news