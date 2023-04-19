Wednesday, April 19, 2023
 
New Wave Media

April 19, 2023

Saildrone, Seabed 2030 in Ocean Mapping Partnership

File image: Saildrone

File image: Saildrone

U.S. based uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) company Saildrone has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Seabed 2030 to work together to advance ocean mapping in support of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

According to Saildrone, the MOU outlines a shared commitment between Saildrone and Seabed 2030 to leverage technological innovation to more quickly and efficiently collect ocean mapping data and support solutions for ocean mapping and bathymetric data management.

The partnership was formalized today in a signing ceremony during Ocean Business in Southampton, UK.

Seabed 2030 is a collaborative project between The Nippon Foundation and GEBCO (The General Bathymetric Chart of the Oceans) to inspire the complete mapping of the world's oceans by 2030 and to compile all bathymetric data into the freely available GEBCO Ocean Map. GEBCO is a joint program of the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) and is the only organization with a mandate to map the entire ocean floor.

“We can only realize our goal of a complete map of the ocean floor if we mobilize the international community and work together. We are therefore delighted to partner with Saildrone and leverage their expertise in unmanned surface vehicles for ocean mapping,” said Jamie McMichael-Phillips, director of Seabed 2030. “The capabilities of Saildrone’s fleet will greatly enhance our ability to obtain essential data and increase our understanding of the ocean. Allowing us, in turn, to make informed and impactful decisions with regard to the future of the planet.”

Accurate ocean depths and seafloor topography are essential for navigation, telecommunications, offshore energy, and understanding weather and climate, but only 23% of the global ocean has been mapped using modern, high-resolution tools, Saildrone said.

Saildrone’s fleet of uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) are designed to make ocean data collection cost-effective at scale, offering new capabilities for ocean exploration and mapping. 

Saildrone says that its surveyor-class vehicles carry a similar sophisticated suite of acoustic instruments to deliver International Hydrographic Organization (IHO)-compliant bathymetry data to a depth of 33,000 feet (11,000 m). 

Saildrone’s 33-foot (10-meter) Voyager-class vehicles are equipped for near-short ocean mapping to depths of 900 feet (300 meters). 

"Saildrone platforms are the only USVs capable of long-endurance ocean mapping operations using renewable energy as the primary source of power," Saildrone says.

“Saildrone’s vision is of a healthy ocean and a sustainable planet. A complete map of the ocean floor is fundamental to achieving that vision. We are proud to collaborate with Seabed 2030, to enable the mapping of our entire seabed, for the benefit of the global community,” said Saildrone founder and CEO Richard Jenkins.

All data collected and shared with the Seabed 2030 project is included in the free and publicly available GEBCO global grid.

Related News

Colette Cohen (left) and Myrtle Dawes (right) Credit:NZTC

Colette Cohen to Step Down as CEO of Net Zero Technology Centre. Myrtle Dawes to Take Over

Colette Cohen OBE is standing down as CEO of the UK-based Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC). Myrtle Dawes has been announced…

UTC 2023: Securing Global Energy

Global subsea energy leaders will convene in Bergen, Norway at the Underwater Technology Conference (UTC) in mid-June to meet…

©SSE Renewables

World's Deepest Offshore Wind Foundation Installed in Scotland

Italian energy services firm Saipem has installed what has been described as the world’s deepest offshore wind turbine foundation…

Simon Graham, Senior Engineer (L) and Jack McCusker, Project Manager. Credit: Mike Smith Photography.

UK Subsea Robotics Firm SMD Sets Sights on Exceeding £100m Turnover in Five Years

UK-based subsea robotics and engineering firm Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD) has this week announced plans to exceed £100m turnover…

©The gas leak from the September 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline measured over 950 meters in diameter.- ©Swedish Coast Guard

Swedish Prosecutor Believes State Actor Behind Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts

A state actor's involvement in the blast of the Nord Stream pipelines last year is the "absolute main scenario", though confirming…

File photo. Image courtesy of the NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research, 2019 Southeastern U.S. Deep-sea Exploration.

UN to Start Taking Deep-sea Mining Applications This July

The International Seabed Authority will start accepting applications in July from companies that want to mine the ocean's floor…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

USEA Moves Ahead on Autonomous Ocean Data Initiative
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Mate of Towing

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

1st Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

3rd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

2nd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Damage Control Leader

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news