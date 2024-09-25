Wednesday, September 25, 2024
 
Bill Sanson Joins LeeWay Marine as President

Bill Sanson (Photo: LeeWay Marine)

LeeWay Marine, a Dartmouth, Nova Scotia based owner and operator or survey and research vessels, announced Bill Sanson will be joining the team as President, taking on the day-to-day oversight of LeeWay operations.

Sanson comes to LeeWay from the Royal Canadian Navy and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the maritime domain. “With his extensive marine background, deep operational experience and fresh perspective, we’re confident Bill will be a tremendous asset to the LeeWay team.” said Jamie Sangster, CEO of LeeWay. “He’s an operator and a leader. He has been the Captain on Naval ships and knows how to lead a high performing team. With Bill on board, we’ll have the ability to focus on several exciting new opportunities including developing innovative solutions to enhance our service offerings and continue to drive growth.”

“I’m thrilled to join the LeeWay team and look forward to contributing to the company’s ongoing success,” Sanson said. “LeeWay has a strong reputation in the industry for its commitment to excellence and innovation. I look forward to building on this foundation and helping to drive the company’s growth in new and exciting directions.”

In the past 24 months, LeeWay has expanded its global reach by operating in six different countries, which has been a significant driver of growth, and developed new global partnerships focused on technology development and integration, further enhancing its capabilities. “Bill‘s experience and enthusiasm will complement our growth trajectory and focus on operational excellence.” said Greg Veinott, Vice President, Business Operations & Programs.

