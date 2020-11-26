SASEMAR, ASCM Recover Wreckage of Aircraft Crashed Off Spanish Coast

The Spanish Maritime Safety and Rescue Society in cooperation with ACSM, the Spanish provider of subsea services, have this week recovered the wreckage of a light aircraft Piper PA-34 Seneca, which fell into the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of delta de l'Ebre, close to Tarragona in Spain, at a water depth of 113 meters.

Together with the aircraft, the SASEMAR/ACSM recovered the body of one of the pilots and return it to the family.

The light aircraft disappeared from the radar on the November 3rd, 2020 during a standard route between the Ibiza Island and Reus, the capital of Baix Camp, in Catalonia.

Over the last three weeks, several attempts of recovery have been done by the Guardia Civil and the Spanish Navy without success due to the bad weather conditions and the water depth where the wreckage was located.

SASEMAR and ACSM team arrived in the search area on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, onboard the maritime rescue vessel “Clara Campoamor”, a multipurpose ship owned by SASEMAR. Credit: ACSM

In about 11 hours of subsea operations, the wreckage of the aircraft and the body of the pilot have been recovered thanks to the deployment of the electric Work Class ROV Sub-Atlantic ROV Comanche, operated by the ACSM ROV pilots and technicians.

“We are pleased of having contributed to the achievement of this important subsea recovery” - said Mr. Jose Cubeiro, CEO of ACSM – “Our cooperation with Salvamento Marittimo (SASEMAR) dates back to 2007 and up to now, multiple recoveries have been successfully carried out”.

Credit: ACSM