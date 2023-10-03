Tuesday, October 3, 2023
 
Scana's Subseatec Nets 'Sizeable' Contract for US Gulf of Mexico Subsea Project

Credit: Scana

Credit: Scana

Scana-owned Subseatec has signed a "sizeable" contract with an unnamed international energy company to deliver steel stress joints for a subsea development in the US Gulf of Mexico (GoM). 

Subseatec’s scope is a total delivery of steel stress joints in low-alloy steel, including engineering and procurement. These are stress joints for steel catenary risers made in high-strength steel for offshore deepwater development.

Manufacturing is planned to start immediately, and deliveries will start in 2024.  

For Scana, a sizeable contract is defined as being worth between NOK 20 million (currently ~1,8 million) and NOK 50 million (currently ~4,57 million).

