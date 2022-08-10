Wednesday, August 10, 2022
 
New Wave Media

August 10, 2022

Scana's Subseatec Wins 'Sizeable' Riser Joints Order

Credit: Subseatec

Credit: Subseatec

Scana's Subseatec has won a contract with an international energy company for the delivery of riser joints. 

The joints are intended for an offshore field development. Scana said the deal was a sizeable contract for the company, meaning it is worth between NOK 10 million and NOK 50 million.

Subseatec’s scope is a delivery of ready-to-use riser joints in low alloyed steel, including engineering, manufacturing, procurement, and documentation.

"This order is a strong recognition of the company’s capability to deliver advanced products to the industry and the continuous development of long joints in high-strength steel grades for the use in offshore field developments," Scana said.

“The contract represents a strong recognition of Subseatec’s competitiveness, engineering capabilities, and also the company’s ability to handle complex deliveries,” says Styrk Bekkenes, CEO in Scana ASA.

Manufacturing is planned to start immediately, and the deliveries will start in 2023.

 

Related News

Credit: Strohm

Emergency Response Plans: Strohm's TCP Flowlines for Woodside's Scarborough Offshore Gas Field

Strohm, the developer of Thermoplastic Composite Pipes (TCP) for offshore energy applications, has won a contract to manufacture…

Aerial view of the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai (HT-HH) volcano, showing new multibeam depth data overlaid on a satellite image of the islands (deep depths in blue, shallow depths in red). Credit: SEA-KIT / NIWA-Nippon Foundation TESMaP survey team. (Image: SEA-KIT)

USV Collects 'Astounding' Data from First Caldera Survey in Tonga

An uncrewed surface vessel (USV) has returned from an initial survey mission inside the caldera of the Hunga-Tonga Hunga…

(Photo: Hess Corp)

TechnipFMC Wins Contract for Gas to Energy Project in Guyana

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC announced it has been awarded a contract by ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production…

Image courtesy AutoNaut

AutoNaut Completes a 16-week, 4,000-mile Mission on the Atlantic continental shelf break

AutoNaut ‘Oban’ arrives quietly into Penzance after waiting out Storm Arwen off Mount’s Bay. The 115-day voyage covered 4…

Odd Job Multiphase Boosting for OneSubsea, Subsea 7

OneSubsea and its alliance partner, Subsea 7 have won an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract…

Photo by Jack Rowley

Leveraging Unmanned Surface Vessels to Enhance the Effectiveness of Port and Harbor Security

USVs can be a powerful force multiplier in keeping up with security operations in ports and harbors.When most people think of globalization…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

AXYS Technologies Inc.

AXYS Technologies Inc. (AXYS) is an ISO 9001-2015 registered Canadian company with over 47 years experience in the design, manufacture and installation of remote environmental monitoring systems worldwide. The AXYS legacy began with marine consulting contracts to Environment Canada for wave studies in 1974.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Remove or reuse? Corals on oil platforms could kick-start the deep-sea ecosystem

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Deck Engineer Machinist - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news