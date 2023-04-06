 
New Wave Media

April 6, 2023

Seabed Surveys Start for Two 1GW Offshore Wind Farms in Scotland

©Mainport

©Mainport

Thistle Wind Partners (TWP) has launched seabed surveys for its two ScotWind projects – the 1GW Ayre Offshore Wind Farm and the 1GW Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm.

The Ayre offshore wind farm is a floating wind project to the east of Orkney, while the Bowdun offshore wind farm is a fixed-foundation project off the coast of Aberdeenshire.

TWP is a consortium of DEME Concessions (Wind) NV (42,5%), Qair Marine SAS (42,5%), and Aspiravi International NV (15%)

TWP said Thursday that G-tec was leading the first phase of the work, which is the geophysical surveying of the seabed at both sites (leasing zones NE2 and E3), from March to October of this year. G-tec is supported by GAC UK’s Aberdeen and Orkney offices for vessel logistics, while Cathie (headquartered in Newcastle) is providing advisory services.

G-tec is a subsidiary of DEME, and earlier this month, it signed a multi-year charter agreement with Irish Mainport Holdings for its DP2 survey vessel "Mainport Geo." 

At 50 meters long, ‘Mainport Geo’ underwent an extensive modification in 2021, which included fitting it with a 15-tonne A-frame, a robust side pole, a hull-mounted dual head Kongsberg multibeam, and survey rooms.

Over the next seven months, as part of TWP wind farm seabed surveys, the survey vessel will cover an area of almost 400 km2  and collect data on the structure of the seabed at both project sites. 

G-tec technical experts will conduct advanced processing of the data, which will then feed into ground modeling studies from October onwards, while metocean surveys begin around the same time. 

With TWP’s engineering team expected to complete their pre-FEED (front-end engineering designs) phase for the two projects by mid-2024, a second round of geophysical and geotechnical studies is planned for next year to inform the FEED for the wind farms.

“We are comfortable with the pace of development of the two projects and the schedule we have in place,” says Ian Taylor, Project Director at Thistle Wind Partners (TWP). “We plan to enter the construction phase in 2029, and like all ScotWind developers, we do get questions about why we have chosen a particular timeframe.

“Bearing in mind that we have a floating wind project in the mix, we are keen to leverage the learnings and enhanced designs and technologies that will be available by the end of the decade. There are still many technical challenges ahead for floating offshore wind. In tandem, each year gives us greater certainty that the local supply chain and port infrastructure will be ready.”

This summer, TWP continues the bird and marine mammal studies that were launched by contractor APEM in March last year. Altogether, these studies will extend over a two-year period.

Ian Taylor says: “We are investing in some of the most advanced monitoring techniques for our environmental studies, such as APEM’s LiDAR technologies for measuring bird flight heights. Taking the time to gather the best data for our final designs ensures that our wind farms have the most harmonious relationship with marine life and other maritime industries.”

If consenting is achieved in 2025, the final investment decision for both the Ayre and Bowdun projects is scheduled for 2028.

Related News

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence

Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts Probe Continues, but Culprits Difficult to Determine

It will likely be difficult to determine who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines connecting Russia and Germany in the Baltic Sea last year…

(Photo: Defense Australia)

Australia Outlines $245 Billion Nuclear Submarine Plan

Australia's nuclear-powered submarine program with the United States and Britain will cost up to A$368 billion ($245 billion)…

File photo: The U.S. Navy's Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) at Naval Station Norfolk, in 2021. (Photo: Alfred A. Coffield / U.S. Navy)

US, Australia to Unveil Submarine Pact to Counter China

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet leaders of Australia and Britain in San Diego on Monday to announce a way forward for…

(Photo: Danish Defense)

New Intelligence Points to Pro-Ukraine Group in Nord Stream Attack

New intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials suggests that a pro-Ukraine group - likely comprised of Ukrainians or Russians…

How Will the Fukushima Water Release Impact the Pacific Ocean?

Japanese authorities are preparing to release treated radioactive wastewater into the Pacific Ocean, nearly 12 years after…

Credit: Celso Marino/MarineTraffic.com

Petrobras Extends DOF Subsea Vessel, ROV Services Contract

The Brazilian oil company Petrobras has exercised a charter extension option for DOF Subsea's diving support vessel Skandi Achiever…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

USEA Moves Ahead on Autonomous Ocean Data Initiative

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Staff Associate/Senior Instructional Specialist Marine Transportation

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Leader

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news