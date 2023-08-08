Wednesday, August 9, 2023
 
Seaeye Falcon Gets to Work in Japan's Offshore Wind Industry

Photo courtesy Saab Seaeye

Japan’s expanding offshore wind industry has added a further Seaeye Falcon underwater robot as a key operational resource for working in complex environments.

Tokyo based systems provider Marimex says Japan’s wind power construction operators value the Falcon for being a compact and powerful robot that is ideally suited for shallow waters and strong currents.

The small footprint of the metre-sized Falcon is also important for offshore energy operators as construction is carried out using fleets of small service vessels needed in shallow waters. Growth in Japan’s offshore wind power construction comes as the Japanese Government seeks to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Marimex says that the Falcon’s broad operational capability means that not only can it be used for preliminary surveys, but also for post-construction maintenance monitoring and many other applications.

