 
New Wave Media

December 10, 2020

Seafarer Exploration Discovers Colonial-era Shipwreck Material Off Florida

Illustration Only - Credit: LEO

Illustration Only - Credit: LEO

Subsea salvage and exploration company Seafarer Exploration Corp. said Thursday it had discovered a large concentration of colonial-era shipwreck material in Area 2 off Melbourne Beach, Florida. 

"The historic period shipwreck material comprises a variety of artifacts situated within a concentrated area and includes standing rigging, ships fittings, rope and wood fragments," Seafarer Exploration said.

According to the company, the historic artifact area is still under investigation and could either be part of the historic material previously found over the past few years or a second historic shipwreck entirely.   

"Currently there is not enough information to precisely determine the provenance of the artifacts," the company said.

"In accordance with the current site permit, the site has been reported to the Florida Bureau of Archaeological Research (FBAR) and we have temporarily paused bottom-disturbing activities within 50 meters of the location containing the artifacts in order to preserve the archaeological site context until a continued site exploration plan can be submitted to the FBAR," it said.

Once submitted, the site can be more extensively explored. In the meantime, Seafarer Exploration said it would will continue to archaeologically investigate this area as well as explore other locations of interest in Area 1 and Area 2.

The project archaeologist, Dr. Robert H Baer said: "The Seafarer Exploration discovery possibly dates from the mid - 1600s to the period ending before the Industrial Revolution - no later than 1800.  The type and orientation of the artifacts on the ocean floor is indicative of materials used to construct a colonial period sailing vessel that came to rest on the ocean floor where it decayed leaving a fairly compact scatter pattern.  

The location and depth would have also minimized scatter from storms and near-shore surge. This is unlike other sites which can be scattered for miles."


Related News

Photo: Valeport/THURN

Send in the Drones: First aerial drone-dipping sensors take off with Valeport

A new system for autonomous airborne hydrographic survey has been launched by THURN Group. The THURN QuickDip system of data…

By Dr. Ralph Rayner, Professorial Research Fellow, London School of Economics, and the Oceanology Conference Chair

50 Years from Now: Perspectives Dr. Ralph Rayner

"50 Years From Now" was published in the Oceanology International 50th Anniversary Edition published by Marine Technology Reporter.

Credit: Ocean Infinity

Ocean Infinity to Expand Armada Fleet with 'World's Largest' Robotic Vessels

Marine and offshore survey company Ocean Infinity, which recently announced plans to build the world's largest fleet of unmanned…

At 88, Capt. Walsh still runs the day-to-day operations of International Maritime, a company he established in 1976. Photo: Don Walsh

Oi 50th "Voices": Don Walsh: First to Travel to the Deepest Ocean Depths

Growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area, Capt. Don Walsh decided to join the U.S. Navy at Naval Air Station Oakland in 1948…

Prof. Hill attended his first Oceanology International Exhibition in Brigthon as a research student at Bangor University’s Marine Science Laboratories. Photo courtesy NOCS

Oi 50th "Voices": Professor Edward Hill, OBE, Chief Executive, National Oceanography Centre

Oceanology International, the world's largest exhibition and conference for the subsea sector, was originally scheduled for March 2020…

David Ince, Event Director, Reed Exhibitions

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

Oceanology International, the world's largest exhibition and conference for the subsea sector, was originally scheduled for March 2020…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Fischer Connectors Ltd

customer support. assemblies that help customers around the world produce reliable, high-performance electronic devices. resistance to extreme conditions, including defense and security, medical, industrial, instrumentation, audiovisual, transportation, and energy.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Maritime Accounts and Tariffs Manager

● Stockton, CA, United States

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news