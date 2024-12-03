Tuesday, December 3, 2024
 
JDR Secures Cabling Work at Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project

Monopile installation operation at CVOW project (Credit: Dominion Energy)

JDR Cable Systems (JDR), the global subsea cable and umbilical supplier and service provider, has secured a significant contract by DEME Offshore to support Dominion Energy's Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project.

JDR's comprehensive scope of work covers 176 wind turbines and three offshore substations.

It includes pull-in, termination, testing, and commissioning of all the 66kV subsea inter-array cables. The work will start in 2025 and continue into 2026, across three campaigns.

During installation, as part of the pull-in scope, JDR teams will winch and pull the cables from the seabed to the turbines.

Afterwards, they will fit electrical connectors and perform termination testing to ensure secure connections. For testing and commissioning, high voltage tests and final inspections will be conducted to confirm the integrity of the cables, ensuring they are ready for reliable power transmission.

The CVOW project, with an expected capacity of 2.6 GW, is set to become the largest offshore wind farm in the United States, capable of powering approximately 660,000 homes.

To remind, Dominion Energy has already installed 78 monopile and four offshore substation foundations for as part of the first offshore construction campaign for the 2.6 GW project.

DEME Group's heavy lift vessel Orion has been tasked with the installation of the monopile foundations, with the first offshore installation campaign concluded in November 2024.

"The CVOW project represents a major step forward in the US's renewable energy strategy, and we are proud to be a part of it. This contract underscores our high-quality end-to-end service for offshore wind projects. JDR's comprehensive installation and commissioning services will support the long-term success and sustainability of this groundbreaking project,” said Brian Davis, Head of Services, at JDR.

"The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project is a critical milestone for DEME as it underscores our commitment to advancing the US's renewable energy goals and offshore wind market. JDR's proven global track record in delivering installation services make them the ideal partner for this project,” added Philip Scheers, General Manager Subsea Power Cables from DEME Offshore.

