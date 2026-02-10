WASS Secures Order for Torpedoes for the Royal Saudi Naval Force

Fincantieri, through its subsidiary WASS Submarine Systems, a leader in the design and development of advanced underwater defense systems, has secured an order from the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the supply of MU90 Lightweight Torpedoes. With a total value exceeding USD$1.19 million (200 million euros), the agreement represents the largest contract in WASS’ history and a new record in its order acquisition.

The contract signing was announced during the 2026 World Defence Show exhibition, currently taking place in Riyadh, by Andrea Adorni, CEO of WASS, and Ibrahim bin Ahmed al-Suwayed, HE. Deputy Minister of Armaments and Procurement from the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Also attending were Dr. Khalid Bin Hussien AlBayari, H.E. Assistant Minister of Executive Affaires of the Saudi Ministry of Defense, and Fincantieri’s CEO and Managing Director, Pierroberto Folgiero.

The program will be managed by WASS facility in Livorno, a recognized center of excellence in underwater systems, and foreseen deliveries between 2029 and 2030.

The MU90 torpedo, leader of the third generation of Lightweight Torpedoes (LWTs), is already in service with the navies of Italy and of more than 10 other countries. It is conceived to cope with any-task, any-environment capability requirements and address the most demanding anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operational needs. The MU90 torpedo can be deployed by a wide range of platforms, including surface vessels, fixed or rotary wing aircraft, representing product leadership in the underwater defense sector.

In addition to the torpedoes, the contract also includes the supply of logistic support service for the RSNF. This operation is the first contract signed by WASS directly with the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and lays the foundation for future cross-selling synergies.