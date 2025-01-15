TGS Secures 4D Streamer Campaign Offshore Norway

Norwegian seismic specialist TGS has secured four 4D streamer contract acquisition projects, three of which are in the North Sea and one in the Barents Sea.

The 4D campaign in the North Sea is scheduled to begin in early second quarter of 2025 with back-to-back scheduling and a total duration of approximately 130 days.

The contract in the Barents Sea is set to start in late May with a total duration of approximately 50 days, according to TGS.

"We are very pleased to secure a series of 4D streamer contracts offshore Norway for the 2025 summer season.

“Our GeoStreamer technology combined with the Ramform acquisition platform ensures efficient delivery of high-quality data. We are experiencing higher demand for contract work on the Norwegian Continental shelf this year, compared to last.

“When including our multi-client programs, we will have three streamer vessels working on the Norwegian continental shelf this summer,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.