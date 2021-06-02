Sercel Launches Seabed Node for Shallow Water Seismic Acquisition

Sercel, part of the French seismic data firm CGG, on Wednesday launched GPR300, a seabed nodal seismic acquisition solution designed for deployment in shallow waters down to depths of 300 meters.

"Developed in partnership with BGP, the new solution expands Sercel’s existing GPRNT range which includes GPR1500 for high-end deepwater subsurface imaging," Sercel said.

According to Sercel, the compact and lightweight GPR300 features Sercel’s QuietSeis broadband digital sensor technology for ultra-quiet performance and "unmatched digital fidelity."

"Its ability to record high-fidelity low-frequency signal also makes it the ideal choice for high-end seismic imaging with full-waveform inversion (FWI). In addition, its omni-tilt sensor package corrects for node inclination on the seabed, ensuring the most accurate 3C recording," Sercel said.

Sercel said that GPR300 benefitted from both BGP’s know-how in seismic acquisition and Sercel’s technical expertise in the innovation, design and manufacture of marine seismic equipment.

"BGP also provided valuable input from the field, ensuring that this new-generation node is precisely tailored to meet the very latest seismic industry requirements," Sercel said.

Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO, said the new seabed nodal solution would meet the growing industry demand for high-quality seismic data for reservoir optimization.



