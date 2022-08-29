 
New Wave Media

August 29, 2022

CGG's Sercel Sells 12000 Seabed Nodes to China's BGP

GPR300 deployed by a remotely-operated underwater vehicle (ROV). The system can also be deployed as a node-on-a-rope (image courtesy of Sercel).

GPR300 deployed by a remotely-operated underwater vehicle (ROV). The system can also be deployed as a node-on-a-rope (image courtesy of Sercel).

French seismic data firm CGG's subsidiary Sercel has sold the second batch of 12,000 GPR300 seabed nodes to China's BGP, following BGP's earlier major order of 18,000 GPR300 nodes in 2021. 

"This represents a significant increase in the seismic survey equipment currently being deployed on a project in the Middle East. Impressed by the outstanding performance of the GPR300, the crew expects a further improvement in productivity," Sercel said, without disclosing the financial details of the deal.

"Now deploying a total of 30,000 GPR300 nodes, the operation is considered the largest seabed seismic exploration project to date," Sercel said.

Liu HaiBo, BGP Offshore President, said: “First results have clearly shown the GPR300’s efficiency in the shallow water environment and its added value for high-precision subsurface imaging.  For these reasons, it seemed obvious to continue and widen our  collaborative work with Sercel to provide essential support to our client for its upcoming challenging projects.”

Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO, said: “This new major sale of our GPR300 solution featuring QuietSeis, the most accurate sensor in the industry, reaffirms the confidence that BGP and its client have in our solutions. Sercel is always attuned to the market’s needs and strives to develop and  introduce innovative technologies well ahead of the curve and act as a  pioneer in the field of ocean bottom nodal acquisition.”

Related News

Geospace Technologies Launches Shallow Water Ocean Bottom Recorder

Geospace Technologies on Monday today announced the release of a new seismic acquisition product named Mariner.The company…

File Photo: CGG - Cropped

Schlumberger Joins Shared Offshore Seismic Data Base 'Versal'

Seismic data companies CGG, PGS, and TGS, which last year launched Versal, a unified seismic data ecosystem giving access…

An illustration of the Freedom AUV System - Credit: Oceaneering

Oceaneering's Hybrid AUV/ROV Achieves TRL 6 For Pipeline Inspection

Subsea services and technology specialist Oceaneering said Monday that its Freedom AUV, has achieved Technology Readiness…

Strohm’s TCP provides a non-corroding pipeline solution for offshore green hydrogen projects, with a reduced CO2 footprint - Credit: Strohm

HydrogenOne Invests in Thermoplastic Composite Pipe Maker Strohm

HydrogenOne Capital Growth, dubbed the first LSE-listed investment fund dedicated to clean hydrogen, has agreed to invest £8.4m (EUR 10m) in Strohm…

Credit: OCTIO

International Breakthrough: Reach Subsea's OCTIO Nets 4D Geophysical Monitoring Work in Australia

Reach Subsea's subsidiary OCTIO has won a multi-year geophysical monitoring frame contract with an undisclosed operator offshore…

Image courtesy AutoNaut

AutoNaut Completes a 16-week, 4,000-mile Mission on the Atlantic continental shelf break

AutoNaut ‘Oban’ arrives quietly into Penzance after waiting out Storm Arwen off Mount’s Bay. The 115-day voyage covered 4…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

RPS Built & Natural Environment

RPS Supports the Development of Natural Energy Resources - Risk Assessment - Oil Spill Contingency Planning - Response Planning - Oil Spill/Emergency Response Training - Metocean Surveys and Forecasting - GIS and Data Management - Environmental Impact Assessment - 2D & 3D Oil Spill and Cuttings Dispersion Modelling
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Inside the new UK Center for Seabed Mapping

We need the Cloud to Study the Depths

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Ferry Crew Member - Temporary

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Southport, NC, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news