SMD Inks Service Agreements with SEAJET and Global Marine

Subsea technology and engineering company SMD has signed two new service level agreements (SLAs) with SEAJET, an OEG Renewables company, and Global Marine.

Both SEAJET, an all-electric controlled flow excavation (E-CFE) service provider, and Global Marine, a subsea fiber optic cable installation, maintenance and repair engineering services firm, have entered into two-year agreements with SMD.

“Through our SLAs, we develop a deeper understanding of client’s operations and can pre-empt their needs and efficiently meet their requirements.

“This collaborative model facilitates a transition from reactivity to proactivity, meaning we can provide our clients with the right equipment, in the right place, at the right time. And when the unexpected happens, we can quickly adapt to ensure minimal impact,” said Liam Forbes, Services Director at SMD.

To facilitate the growing demand for the aftercare service, SMD invested in a new distribution hub earlier this year that is dedicated to the efficient delivery of spare parts.

“While each SLA is entirely unique, they all stem from the same collection of core services, including technical expertise, out-of-hours support, storage and spare parts. Each agreement is carefully tailored to add genuine value to ensure we provide our clients with the parts and services they need to complete their full operational capability,” added Forbes.