 
New Wave Media

October 4, 2022

Shearwater to Introduce Deepwater Dual-ROV OBN Deployment Vessel

Credit: Shearwater GeoServices

Credit: Shearwater GeoServices

Marine seismic survey services specialist Shearwater GeoServices is set to introduce its first dual ROV seismic vessel, which the company says will be equipped with a broad scope of operational capabilities. 

"Designed to deploy ocean bottom nodes in both deep and shallow water, the vessel will also be able to provide high-quality source for surveys and conduct towed streamer surveys," Shearwater said.

The dual ROV vessel, under Shearwater ownership and management, is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2023 following a conversion of the SW Tasman multipurpose vessel. Shearwater said the rationale for such conversion was a significant increase in demand for ocean bottom seismic. 

Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater, said: "In short, this is the world’s first commercial multi-technology geophysical ROV vessel with source and towed streamer capability, and able to perform ocean bottom ROV surveys as a single unit. Having our own dual ROV vessel will support improved risk management and  operational performance, and in a market with capacity constraints, it enables us to offer robust solutions to our clients using our own  assets.”

 Ulstein Design & Solutions AS, the original vessel designers, will provide conversion engineering,  with Evotec providing launch and recovery solutions and ROVOP providing dual work ROVs with associated ROV personnel.

Related News

Credit: NOC/Screenshot

NOC's Boaty McBoatface Monitors Marine Environment at North Sea Oil Fields

The UK-based National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has started conducting research with the robot submarine ‘Boaty McBoatface’…

Illustration - Credit: Olav Olsen

Bouygues Travaux Publics Acquires OO-STAR Floating Wind Foundation Tech

Bouygues Travaux Publics said Tuesday it had acquired the OO-STAR floating wind foundation technology, owned by Floating…

(Photo: Reach Subsea)

Reach Subsea Adds Strategic Brazil Contract

Norway-based subsea services provider Reach Subsea has recently signed contracts amounting totally in excess of NOK 200 million…

Credit: NOV

ABS, NOV Collaborating on 'Pioneering' Subsea Storage Solution

American Bureau of Shipping ABS said Wednesday it was providing New Technology Qualification (NTQ) services for pioneering…

Geospace Technologies Launches Shallow Water Ocean Bottom Recorder

Geospace Technologies on Monday today announced the release of a new seismic acquisition product named Mariner.The company…

GPR300 deployed by a remotely-operated underwater vehicle (ROV). The system can also be deployed as a node-on-a-rope (image courtesy of Sercel).

CGG's Sercel Sells 12000 Seabed Nodes to China's BGP

French seismic data firm CGG's subsidiary Sercel has sold the second batch of 12,000 GPR300 seabed nodes to China's BGP,…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

emma technologies GmbH

emma means: environmental + monitoring + measuring applications focusing on oceans, lakes and rivers. emma supplies integrated systems finely tuned to your specifications. Whether you start a new project which requires a complete new set-up or you have to integrate…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Wonder Reef: Where Engineering meets Art, Subsea

Back to the Future

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician IAT - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news