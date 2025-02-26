Wednesday, February 26, 2025
 
Siemens Hires Pfisterer for DolWin4 and BorWin4 Grid Connection Cable Package

(Credit: Siemens Energy)

Germany-based electrical connection technology supplier Pfisterer has secured a contract from Siemens Energy to provide turnkey cable systems for the BorWin4 and DolWin4 offshore grid connections.

The two platforms will enable the transmission of offshore wind energy to the German mainland, making a significant contribution to a renewable energy supply.

Pfisterer is in charge of implementing the entire 66 kV AC cable infrastructure between the gas insulated switchgear (GIS), transformer and submarine cable connection on the DolWin4 and BorWin4 platforms.

This involves planning, comprehensive engineering services, as well as installation and project management.

Alternating current from offshore wind turbines is converted into direct current on the platforms in order for the electrical energy to be transported with maximum efficiency and minimal losses over long distances to land.

BorWin4 and DolWin4 are scheduled to go into operation in 2028 around 125 kilometers northwest of the island of Borkum in the North Sea.

With a transmission capacity of 900 MW each, they can transport enough electricity to cover the energy requirements of a large city such as Hamburg with 1.8 million inhabitants.

“Pfisterer is a reliable partner for us, significantly contributing to the successful implementation of the BorWin4 and DolWin4 projects with its technical expertise and proven solutions,” says Stefan Kuhn, Project Manager at Siemens Energy.

 “With BorWin4 and DolWin4, we are strengthening our position as an innovative and reliable partner for complex offshore projects and supporting the implementation of future-proof energy infrastructure,” explains André Roth, Senior Project Manager HV Cable Systems at Pfisterer.

