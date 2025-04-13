 
New Wave Media

April 13, 2025

Iraq Signs Deal for Subsea Oil Pipeline

Iraq has signed a deal to establish a subsea oil pipeline for exports via its southern ports, the country's oil ministry said on Sunday.

The project is in cooperation with Italian offshore contractor Micoperi and Turkey's Esta for a pipeline with capacity of 2.4 million barrels per day (bpd), the ministry said without providing further detail on the destination of the exports.


(Reuters - Reporting by Muayad Suadi; Writing by Jaidaa Taha and Menna Alaa El Din; Editing by David Goodman)

