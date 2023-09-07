Friday, September 8, 2023
 
New Wave Media

September 7, 2023

Singapore to Expand Ocean CO2 Removal Project as Scientists Call for More Research

© alekseev / Adobe Stock

© alekseev / Adobe Stock

Singapore is planning to expand a pilot project that boosts the ocean's capacity to absorb carbon dioxide emissions, using one of several emerging technologies that supporters hope can play a decisive role in the global battle against climate change.

As scientists call for more research into ocean carbon dioxide removal (OCDR), PUB, Singapore's national water agency, has built a plant that uses electricity to extract CO2 from seawater, allowing it to absorb more greenhouse gas from the atmosphere when it is pumped back out into the ocean.

The project, built at a desalination facility on Singapore's western coast, extracts 100 kilograms of CO2 a day using technology designed by U.S. firm Equatic, founded by scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

At the plant, seawater is run through an electrolyzer, which converts dissolved CO2 into calcium carbonate and produces hydrogen.

PUB is aiming to secure funds by the end of the year to build a demonstration plant with a daily capacity of 10 tons, and will look at expanding further, said Gurdev Singh, a PUB general manager who leads the project.

"We have shown that the technology works, but the key now is to optimize the technology at scale," he said.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has said the removal of CO2 in the atmosphere will be as important as cutting emissions when it comes to curbing temperature rises.

But while OCDR has been described by one environmental group as an "unsung hero" in the fight against global warming, it remains unclear whether the new technologies are feasible when deployed at scale.

Equatic founder Gaurav Sant stressed the commercial potential.

"What makes this a resilient commercial opportunity is that you can essentially have the same equipment to give you two products: carbon credits and hydrogen," he said.

It could also profit by selling calcium carbonate to the local building industry, he added.

The project is one of several pilot OCDR ventures around the world. Some rely on bringing nutrient-rich deep-sea water to the surface to stimulate seaweed growth, while others aim to reduce ocean acidification levels and thereby boost CO2 uptake.

Some experts warn that the potential ecological impact of these technologies is still unknown. On Tuesday, more than 200 scientists said in an open letter that OCDR research should be prioritized not only to maximize its potential, but also head off potential risks.

Sir David King, head of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group and one of the letter's signatories, said he favored nature-based approaches, and was skeptical about the efficacy of energy-intensive OCDR technologies like the Equatic venture, which will cost a lot to pump water in and out of the plant.

But billions of tons of CO2 need to be removed from the atmosphere, and more investment in OCDR research was needed urgently, he said.

"What is needed today is to shorten the experimental timeline, and that really demands much more funding," he said.

"If somebody came up with a few billion dollars, I believe we would accelerate these programs to the level that is really needed."


(Reuters - Reporting by David Stanway Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Related News

Cellula's Solus-XR XLUUV undergoes its inaugural sea trials off the shores of West Vancouver, B.C. on August 29, 2023. (Photo: CNW Group/Cellula Robotics Ltd.)

Cellula Robotics Starts Trials for Its XLUUV

Canadian marine technology company Cellula Robotics announced it has commenced sea trials of its Solus-XR extra large unmanned…

© fischers / Adobe Stock

Plastic Levels in Lake Geneva as High as World's Oceans

, nestled at the foot of the Alps, has long been considered as a near-pristine body of water, but new research has found…

The JOIDES Resolution in port in Ponta Delgada. © Claudio Robustelli Test, IODP JRSO

Mega Machine Deep Driller: JOIDES Resolution

The JOIDES Resolution embarks on Expedition 395 to understand the impacts of mantle plumes on deep ocean currentsThe world’s oceans…

(Image: HII)

NOAA Orders Two REMUS 620 UUVs

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently ordered two REMUS 620 unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) from HII.The customized…

© drew / Adobe Stock

Accelerated Evolution and Automated Aquaculture Could Help Coral Weather the Heat

Coral on the Great Barrier Reef has regrown strongly after the big losses of 2016 and 2017, when water temperatures were…

Credit:Fugro

Middle East's First Remotely Operated Subsea Inspection with Uncrewed Surface Vessel Completed

Dutch offshore survey services firm Fugro said Monday it had completed the Middle East’s first remotely operated subsea inspection…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Evolution – not Revolution – of Seabed Mapping
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news