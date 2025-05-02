SolarDuck Achieves ISO 9001 Certification

SolarDuck, who specializes in offshore floating solar energy solutions, announced that it has achieved ISO 9001 certification, the world’s leading standard for quality management systems.

The ISO 9001 certification awarded by Bureau Veritas is another step in SolarDuck’s ongoing journey of aiming for operational excellence. It follows the company’s recent recognition through the EcoVadis certification, underscoring SolarDuck’s focus on both quality and sustainability, including responsible business practices.

SolarDuck has received its ISO 9001 and EcoVadis certifications. Credit: SolarDuck

Offshore solar is increasingly attracting interest both in the renewable energy sector and beyond. SolarDuck aims to serve this wide range of industries and to position itself as a partner with a strong organization. To this end, the ISO 9001 and EcoVadis certifications are essential.