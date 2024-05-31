 
New Wave Media

May 31, 2024

Solstad’s Normand Navigator Boards ROVs Ahead of New Job

  Normand Navigator (Credit: Solstad Offshore)
  • (Credit: Solstad Offshore)
Solstad Offshore’s Normand Navigator subsea vessel has arrived to Norway for the mobilization of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) ahead of its new assignment.

The mobilization of ROV’s from Omega Subsea Robotics is currently ongoing at Husøy (Karmøy) in Norway.

The mobilization follows the completion of factory acceptance tests (FATs) a week earlier by Solstad’s supplier Kystdesign, with Omega Subsea and Solstad Services.

After the mobilization, set for completion by the end of June 2024, Normand Navigator’s new project, which include survey services in addition to ROVs, will begin, the Norwegian vessel owner said.

The Normand Navigator is a 142.6 meters long vessel of Vard 3 07 design, built in 2015. It is capable of accommodating 130 people.

Omega Subsea Robotics, a joint venture between Solstad and Omega Subsea, currently has eight ROVs in its fleet, which are onboard Normand Frontier, Normand Sentinel, Normand Maximus, and Normand Navigator.

