Tuesday, August 15, 2023
 
New Wave Media

August 14, 2023

HAL to Sell 60% Stake in Offshore Foundation Installation Specialist IQIP

Credit: IQIP

Credit: IQIP

HAL, the Dutch investment subsidiary of HAL Holding, has agreed to sell 60% in IQIP, a supplier of foundation and installation equipment to the offshore wind, coastal & civil, and oil & gas markets.

HAL acquired IQIP from Royal IHC in March 2023.

The company has now agreed to sell 40% of IQIP to AvH Growth Capital NV1 (“AvH”) and 20% to MerweOord B.V.

MerweOord can increase its shareholding to 33.33% during 2024, which would result in HAL, AvH, and MerweOord owning one-third of IQIP’s shares, each.

The transaction is based on an equity value of IQIP, adjusted for dividend, of € 250 million. The finalization of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory clearance and is expected to be completed in early 2024.


Related News

Elkhorn coral fragments rescued from overheating ocean nurseries sit in cooler water at Keys Marine Laboratory. (Photo: NOAA)

The Heroic Effort to Save Florida’s Coral Reef from Devastating Ocean Heat

Armed with scrub brushes, young scuba divers took to the waters of Florida’s Alligator Reef in late July to try to help corals…

Credit; 23 Degrees Renewables

23D Completes Subsea Cable Trenching and Burial Work for European Client

Nearshore and onshore power installation contractor and marine consultancy company 23 Degrees Renewables (23D), part of OEG Group…

Construction Starts on First UK-German Power Link Project

Work has begun on a 2.4 billion pound (2.8 billion euro) project to build the first power cable linking Britain and Germany…

Credit: Floating Power Plant

Wave-Wind Offshore Platform with Hydrogen: Floating Power Plant's SEAWORTHY Selected for EU Grant

Danish technology developer and integrator Floating Power Plant A/S said Tuesday it had been selected to negotiate a significant…

©JHVEPhoto/AdobeStock

McDermott Bags Major Subsea Pipeline, Cable Order in Qatar

Offshore installation firm McDermott has secured a major subsea pipelines and cables engineering, procurement, construction…

©The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence

Germany Tells UN: Nord Stream Inquiry Found Subsea Explosive Traces on Yacht

Germany found traces of subsea explosives in samples taken from a yacht that it suspects "may have been used to transport…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Diver tracking, navigation, and communication currently in launch phase by EvoLogics, S2C underwater technology provides the data backbone
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news