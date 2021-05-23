"Stealth Cleaner" from KystDesign helps keep Fish Farms Clean

KystDesign AS signed a contract with Ocein AS for supply of 15 Stealth Cleaner net cleaners.

The net cleaner “Stealth Cleaner” is a remote-controlled subsea vehicle for gentle cleaning of fish farms and moorings and has become an important tool for lice control and to safeguard the welfare of farmed fish. The development of the Stealth Cleaner’s is based on KystDesign’s experience in ROV and subsea robotics in addition to Ocein’s broad expertise within sea-based fish farming.

“We see this contract, combined with previous contracts to supply nearly 60 Stealth Cleaner’s, as a confirmation that our investment in aquaculture have proven successful. The close collaboration with a serious company such as Ocein together with KystDesign’s unique technology within ROV and subsea robotics are vital factors which has contributed to Stealth Cleaner has become such a great success in both Norwegian and international fish farming industry,” said Åge Holsbrekken, Managing Director of KystDesign AS.

“Ocein is experiencing a high demand for these products both in the Norwegian- and international market and is now well established both in Norway and Chile. Together with KystDesign our aim is to deliver the best quality on the market, both regarding the quality of the product, after sales service and support. This is one of the most vital success criteria, and we look forward to a continued close collaboration with KYSTDESIGN through supply and further development of the Stealth Cleaner” said Erik Aspen, General Manager of Ocein AS.



