 
New Wave Media

November 24, 2020

NOAA Strategy Addresses Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease

A diseased brain coral in Looe Key, Florida. The disease is leaving a white band of recently dead skeleton in contrast to the healthy, yellow/brown tissue. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)

A diseased brain coral in Looe Key, Florida. The disease is leaving a white band of recently dead skeleton in contrast to the healthy, yellow/brown tissue. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)

NOAA today unveiled a new strategy for the response to stony coral tissue loss disease, a disease that is spreading throughout the Atlantic and Caribbean region and may pose a threat to the Indo-Pacific region.  

The high-level strategy provides a framework and focus for ongoing efforts to slow the spread and to prevent and prepare for potential spread into the Indo-Pacific region. The strategy will inform a national-level implementation plan in support of resilient coastal ecosystems, communities and economies nationwide, and around the world.

“By prioritizing the response to stony coral tissue loss disease, NOAA will further strengthen America’s Blue Economy,” said retired Navy Rear Adm. Tim Gallaudet, Ph.D., assistant secretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere and deputy NOAA administrator. “The disease is unlike any witnessed before, but NOAA is leading the charge to protect these resources and the communities that depend on them.”

Stony coral tissue loss disease was first observed in south Florida in 2014. As of November 2020, it spread to 15 other Caribbean countries and territories. The outbreak is unique due to its large geographic range, extended duration, rapid progression, high rates of mortality and the number of coral species affected. Once infected, coral colonies typically die within weeks to months. The cause of the disease is still unknown. Stony coral tissue loss disease can be transmitted to other corals through direct contact and through water circulation.

NOAA is currently working with state and federal partners in Florida, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico to lead disease response, and is specifically supporting coordination with other nations in the Caribbean.

Related News

Prof. Hill attended his first Oceanology International Exhibition in Brigthon as a research student at Bangor University’s Marine Science Laboratories. Photo courtesy NOCS

Oi 50th "Voices": Professor Edward Hill, OBE, Chief Executive, National Oceanography Centre

Oceanology International, the world's largest exhibition and conference for the subsea sector, was originally scheduled for March 2020…

The 54 x 16.5-foot Research Vesssel Elakha which was built in 2001 at Rozema Boat Works, recently repowered with Cummins engines. Photo: Alan Haig/Brown/Cummins

Elakha: The Repowering of OSU's Valued Research Vessel

Ocean science is in high demand by scientists studying ocean acidification, wave energy, seabed composition, changing water temperatures…

The AutoNaut Caravela wave propelled unmanned surface vessel with its SeaGlider payload. Photo: AutoNaut

Unmanned Marine Systems, Squared

Unmanned platforms and underwater vehicles have been providing new ways for ocean scientists to study the ocean in more detail…

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThC_ZnXMnBA

VIDEO: Dive Completes Sea Trials with Kraken’s Pressure Tolerant Batteries

Kraken Robotics reports that Quincy, Mass.-based Dive Technologies completed successful sea trials of a Large Displacement…

The Red Sea coastline near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, home to some of the mangrove ecosystems studied in the Science Advances paper. Image courtesy of Cecilia Martin.

Soil Research Unearths Collecting Point for Plastics

Collaborative research team, led by KAUST scientists, reveals a history of plastic sequestration in mangrove ecosystems.Global…

Broad mapping profile of new 500 m detached reef. Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute

Ocean Discovery: 500m Tall Coral Reef Discovered in the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists have discovered a massive detached coral reef in the Great Barrier Reef, the first to be discovered in over 120 years…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Xsens

Xsens is the leading innovator in 3D motion tracking technology and products. Its sensor fusion technologies enable a seamless interaction between the physical and the digital world in consumer electronics devices and professional applications such as 3D character animation…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Maritime Accounts and Tariffs Manager

● Stockton, CA, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news