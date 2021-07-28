 
New Wave Media

July 28, 2021

Case Study: The SafeWAVE Project

  • Photo courtesy RTsys
  • The AUV COMET-300. Photo courtesy RTsys
  • Side Scan Sonar image of one of the 4 anchors installed for the Wavegem platform (10m altitude). Image courtesy RTsys
  • Photo courtesy RTsys Photo courtesy RTsys
  • The AUV COMET-300. Photo courtesy RTsys The AUV COMET-300. Photo courtesy RTsys
  • Side Scan Sonar image of one of the 4 anchors installed for the Wavegem platform (10m altitude). Image courtesy RTsys Side Scan Sonar image of one of the 4 anchors installed for the Wavegem platform (10m altitude). Image courtesy RTsys

The objective of the SafeWAVE project is to remove some non-technological barriers that could limit the development of ocean energy. Several tests are being carried out on different MRE demonstrators deployed in European countries. These tests aim to improve theunderstanding of the effects of these structures in their environment and to develop solutions to remedy any negative effects.

Since 2019, the SEM-REV has been hosting GEPS Techno's prototype, WAVEGEM, a hybrid platform for wave energy recovery. The environmental monitoring operations of the SafeWAVE project are conducted around this platform. In order to collect data, SEM-REV has joined forces with RTsys, a company specialized in underwater acoustics and robotics and partner in the SafeWAVE project.

During this operation, in June 2021, RTsys deployed its COMET-300 AUV around WAVEGEM. This two men portable, long endurance autonomous underwater vehicle (more than 20 hours) was equipped with a dual frequency Side Scan Sonar (Klein UUV3500) to collect the widest covering area of data on the underwater landscape all around WAVEGEM.

A second vehicle have also been deployed during the measurement compaign: the NEMOSENS µAUV which is much more compact and light (0,9m / less than 9kg) but nevertheless with a high ratio power/autonomy (10 hours endurance, speed from 3 to 8 knots). The NEMOSENS micro AUV equipped with an experimental acoustic sensor had enabled to collect acoustic data for noise monitoring purpose.

The data will now be analyzed and compared with those obtained at the other sites, to give an overview of the activities' impact on seabed integrity and underwater acoustic environment. A new operation will take place after the departure of WAVEGEM to compare the data.


 NEMOSENS µAUV. Photo courtesy RTsys





Related News

Nicole LeBoeuf was appointed as the assistant administrator for Ocean Services and Coastal Zone Management. Photo courtesy NOAA

LeBoeuf Tapped as director of NOAA's National Ocean Service

Nicole LeBoeuf, with more than two decades of experience at NOAA, was appointed by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo…

A curious whale greets guests in a Hurtigruten Expeditions' zodiac in Antarctica. Photo: GENNA ROLAND/Hurtigruten Expeditions

Cruise Company Partners to Study, Protect Marine Mammals in Antarctica

Hurtigruten Expeditions strengthened its partnership with the California Ocean Alliance (COA) to better understand and protect…

Photo courtesy KAUST

Professor Raquel S. Peixoto: The Coral Warrior

The world’s coral reefs are in crisis, with climate change emerging as the biggest threat of mass coral reef bleaching. Coral…

Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions Confirms Major Subsea Compression Contract with Chevron

Norway's Aker Solutions confirmed Tuesday it had secured a "major contract" from Chevron to provide a subsea gas compression…

Rick Spinrad (Photo: NOAA)

Richard W. Spinrad Confirmed to Lead NOAA

Richard “Rick” W. Spinrad, Ph.D., an internationally renowned scientist with four decades of ocean, atmosphere, and climate…

© Studio-FI/AdobeStock

As Big Oil Pushes into Offshore Wind, Seabed Lease Prices Will Rise

The world's largest offshore wind developer Orsted is concerned that Big Oil's eagerness to harness wind at sea could push…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Sonardyne International Ltd.

Four decades after the company was founded, Sonardyne has remained true to its roots as a subsea pioneer. Innovation and performance have maintained Sonardyne’s reputation for technical leadership and today it has an unrivalled portfolio of acoustic and non-acoustic…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Rutgers University Uses Slocum Glider for Ocean Acidification Study

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Mercy Ships ● Africa

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Mercy Ships ● Africa

Second Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news