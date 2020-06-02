WFS, SES Team Up in Subsea Cable Protection Space

WFS Technologies (WFS) and Subsea Energy Solutions (SES) have joined forces in the space of condition monitored cable protection systems for the offshore energy industry.

The collaboration will see WFS utilize its smart wireless Seatooth technologies, which provide real-time insight in extreme environments, with SES’s offshore cable and subsea umbilical, riser, and flowline protection systems.

In a statement on Tuesday, the firm's said the aim was to help the offshore energy industry further extend asset life and boost productivity by reducing costs and increasing efficiencies.

Philip A.R. Stanyon, Director at Yorkshire-based Subsea Energy Solutions, said: “As a business, we continuously want to push the boundary of what is possible to provide the best possible equipment for the offshore energy industry.

"WFS systems are renowned for their unparalleled ability to communicate underwater. Integrating WFS sensing equipment onto SUB-VBR™ Vertebrae Bend Restrictors, SUB-FLEX™ Cable Protection Systems and SUB-BSR-D™ Dynamic Bend Stiffeners will allow motion data to be provided to the client, providing new insight into fatigue in real-time."

The WFS Seatooth technology allows wireless status transmission to and from the surface, sharing performance data as a continuous health check as well as providing additional confidence to clients when looking after their key assets. The technology also avoids through-water cabling.

Moray Melhuish, Commercial Director at WFS Technologies, said: “By combining our products with SES, we are not only offering significant productivity and cost benefits, we are also reducing risk and improving carbon footprints. This is particularly pertinent to the oil & gas sector in light of the oil price and COVID-19, which has had a huge impact on resource, because our technology reduces the need for intervention and can extend asset life.



