Wednesday, November 3, 2021
 
New Wave Media

November 1, 2021

Subsea Munitions Response: Government Funding Available for Environmental R&D

© John/AdobeStock

© John/AdobeStock

The Department of Defense’s (DoD) Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program (SERDP) is seeking to fund environmental research and development in the Munitions Response program area. 

SERDP invests across the broad spectrum of basic and applied research, as well as advanced technology development. The development and application of innovative environmental technologies will reduce the costs, environmental risks, and time required to resolve environmental problems while, at the same time, enhancing and sustaining military readiness.

The Munitions Response program area supports the development and demonstration of innovative technologies that can characterize, remediate, and scientifically manage primarily sites that are affected by military munitions underwater. SERDP is requesting proposals that respond to the following Statements of Need (SON) in Munitions Response:

- Detection, Localization, Classification, and Remediation of Military Munitions Underwater

Proposals responding to the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 SON will be selected through a competitive process. All pre-proposals are due to SERDP January 6, 2022 by 2:00 p.m. ET. The SONs and detailed instructions are available on the SERDP website.

SERDP also will be funding environmental research and development through the SERDP Exploratory Development (SEED) Solicitation. The SEED program provides a limited amount of funding (not to exceed $250,000) for projects up to approximately one year in duration to investigate innovative approaches that entail high technical risk or require supporting data to provide proof of concept. For FY 2023, Munitions Response SEED proposals are requested in response to the following SONs: - Detection, Localization, Classification, and Remediation of Military Munitions Underwater

All SEED proposals are due March 10, 2022 by 2:00 p.m. ET. Detailed instructions for both Federal and non-Federal proposers are available on the SERDP website.


Learn More About Funding Available Through SERDP

Participate in the webinar “SERDP Funding Opportunities” conducted by SERDP Executive Director Dr. Herb Nelson, Deputy Director Dr. Andrea Leeson, and the SERDP Program Managers on November 10, 2021, from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. ET. This briefing will offer valuable information for those who are interested in new funding opportunities with SERDP. During the online seminar, participants may ask questions about the funding process, the current SERDP solicitation, and the proposal submission process. Pre-registration for this webinar is required. If you have difficulty registering, please contact the SERDP Support Office at serdp-estcp.webinars@noblis.org or by telephone at 571-372-6565.

Related News

© fotoart-wallraf/AdobeStock

UK Researchers Collaborate on Climate Solutions

UK climate science organizations announced a plan to form a new national alliance focused on climate solutions for society.

Ronald Spithout, President, Inmarsat Maritime. Image courtesy Inmarsat

The Satcom ‘Highway’ will Enable Maritime Digitalization & IoT Solutions

Global maritime communications powerhouse Inmarsat earlier this year announced a pair of new tech offerings – ORCHESTRA and…

MacArtney’s Phil Middleton and STR’s Neil Jackson confirm the NEXUS 8 transaction at OB21. Photo courtesy MacArtney

STR Invest in MacArtney’s NEXUS 8 Multiplexer

MacArtney announced the launch of the NEXUS 8 at Ocean Business 2021 ongoing now in Southampton, UK, the latest addition…

iXblue launched its first Remotely Operated Towed Vehicle (ROTV): FlipiX. Photo courtesy iXblue

Meet FlipiX: iXblue Launches New ROTV

At Ocean Business 2021 in Southampton, iXblue today launched a new ROTV -- FlipiX -- designed to enhance autonomous survey…

Kawasaki’s SPICE AUV, acquired by Modus. Image from Modus.

Subsea Vehicles: To Be (resident), or Not to Be?

That’s the question? Or, more specifically, are there alternative ways of delivering robotics to where they’re needed without…

The new Voyis Perception ROV skids for inspection class vehicles bring these compact optical sensors to an even wider market. Pre-integrated packages now come calibrated and patch tested for a variety of ROV platforms, making it possible to achieve the same high resolution 3D modelling at a drastically lower cost for shallow water applications like offshore wind inspection, naval mine countermeasures, and hydroelectric dams. These small vehicles will simplify the challenges of remote deployment

Voyis: Enabling Subsea Autonomy with Complete Optical Payloads

Surveyors have historically been able to easily integrate into their vehicle platforms all the sensors needed to achieve their goals…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Castalia S.C.p.A.

Castalia is specialized in antipollution operations at sea for incidents caused by damaged ships, removal of sunken ships and hazardous materials from the seabed, recovery from the seabed of explosive devices left over from the war, archaeological underwater research and submarine environmental surveys.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Advanced Navigation Releases Boreas D90, the First Fully Digital FOG

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Engineers

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news