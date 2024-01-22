Tuesday, January 23, 2024
 
New Wave Media

January 22, 2024

Subsea 7 Pipelay Vessel to be Equipped with Huisman’s Crane

(Credit: Huisman)

(Credit: Huisman)

Dutch company Huisman has secured a contract from Subsea 7 for the delivery of its 500MT offshore mast crane for one of pipelay vessels for deep water installations.

The 500mt Offshore Mast Crane will be equipped with a passive and active heave compensation system on the main hoist to counter-act the vessel’s heave motion when landing a product onto the seabed.

Huisman has upgraded its heave compensation system with a variety of new control modes to extend the operational window, the Dutch manufacturer of construction equipment for the global offshore energy industry said.

The crane for the Subsea 7 vessel will be built in Huisman’s production facility in Schiedam, the Netherlands.

"We are delighted to announce this contract of our valued client, Subsea7. Our pursuit of continuous improvement has led to the upgrade of our Offshore Mast Crane to an impressive 500mt, showcasing our dedication to innovation and client satisfaction,” said David Roodenburg, CEO of Huisman.

The small rectangular footprint of this crane allows for easy integration with the vessel's steel structure and direct installation of the crane on the stern, achieving a large effective outreach and reducing integration costs.

Huisman boasts a track record of nearly 50 Offshore Mast Cranes successfully deployed for offshore construction and ultra-deepwater operations, reaching depths of up to 5,000 meters.

Related News

FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Yinson Production)

Enauta Set to Receive Key Equipment for Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

The first multiphase pumping subsea system (MPP), that will support oil and gas production at the Atlanta field in Brazil's Santos Basin…

Volantis vessel and UT-1 trencher (Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Wraps Up Trenching Job in US Gulf of Mexico

Norwegian ocean services provider DeepOcean has completed the burial of a fuel support pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico on…

(Credit: IK Subsea)

IK Subsea to Deliver Pipeline Repair Equipment to Major O&G Contractor in China

Norwegian company IK Subsea and PAG Subsea Technology (Guangzhou) have signed a contract with COOEC Subsea Technology, one…

(Credit: Hellenic Cables)

Hellenic Cables to Wire Polish Offshore Wind Farms

Hellenic Cables has signed a contract with Seaway 7 to supply inter-array cables for the Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III offshore…

(Credit: TSO)

Italy's TSO Tests Subsea Drone for Marine Geophysical Surveys

Italian transmission system operator (TSO) Terna has launched an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) Gavia as part of a collaborative…

Verlume's subsea storage system (Credit: Verlume)

Verlume Granted Fit4Offshore Renewables Status

Scottish energy management and storage technologies specialist Verlume has achieved the ‘Granted' status from the Offshore…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The 2030 Vision for Underwater Autonomy
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Lead Design Engineer

● Schoellhorn-Albrecht Machine Co., Inc. ● Saint Louis, MO, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news