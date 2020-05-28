 
New Wave Media

May 28, 2020

Subsea 7 to Cut 3000 Jobs, Reduce Vessel Fleet

Image Credit: Subsea 7

Image Credit: Subsea 7

Offshore installation and construction specialist Subsea 7 will cut 3000 jobs by 2021, and reduce its active vessel fleet, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Subsea 7 a month ago said that with the deterioration in the outlook for new oil and gas awards, it would "resize" the business to save $400 million in annual cash costs by the second quarter of 2021.

It on Thursday said: "It is envisaged that the overall reduction in headcount would be approximately 3,000 from the global workforce of 12,000, by the end of the second quarter 2021.  It is anticipated that two-thirds of the reduction would affect the non-permanent workforce and one-third of the reduction would affect permanent employees. Discussions with employee representatives will take place on a local basis and consultation will start soon."

The active fleet of 32 vessels will be reduced by up to 10 vessels through the non-renewal of chartered tonnage and the stacking of owned assets. To remind, the company has earlier this month terminated the charter of the DOF Acergy vessel early.

"It is intended that the reshaping of the fleet would take place over the next 12 months commensurate with the evolution of the Group’s workload," Subsea 7 said.

"As previously indicated, these cost reduction measures are expected to deliver approximately $400 million in annualized cash cost savings from the second quarter 2021. In addition, capital expenditures will be reduced to minimal levels in 2021 and 2022," Subsea 7 said.

John Evans, Chief Executive Officer said: “Faced with a significant deterioration in the oil and gas market, we are taking swift and decisive action to address the elements under our control. These measures to reduce our cost base will help preserve cash and protect our balance sheet strength while maintaining our strong competitive position in core markets.”

oil and gas marketSubsea 7
Email

Related News

Cable Enterprise cable laying vessel. Image credit: Prysmian

Prysmian Targets Half of Sales from Low-Carbon Products by 2022

Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, pledged on Friday to raise the share of revenues from low carbon products to 50% by 2022 as part of plans t

The stern of the wreck has the remains of “36” and “140.” Nevada’s designation was BB-36 and the 140 was painted on the structural “rib” at the ship’s stern for the atomic tests to facilitate post-blast damage reporting. (Photo: Ocean Infinity/SEARCH, Inc.)

USS Nevada Shipwreck Located

The wreck of one of the U.S. Navy's longest serving battleships has been found 15,400 feet beneath the surface about 65 nautical…

THyPSO - Image by HydroWing

HydroWing, Tocardo Working on Tidal-Energy-to-Hydrogen Project

UK-based HydroWing and Dutch tidal energy developer Tocardo are working on a solution that will convert tidal energy into hydrogen…

Image Credit: Oceaneering

Oceaneering's ROS Wraps Remote Work Campaign on Offshore Rig

Offshore services provider Oceaneering has said that its Remotely Operated Survey (ROS) group has completed an Integrated…

Image Credit: Deme Offshore

Early Works Start for First Taiwan-built Offshore Installation Vessel

CDWE, a joint venture company between Taiwanese company CSBC and Belgian offshore contractor DEME, has initiated the early…

Image Credit: Reach Subsea

Multiple Contracts for Reach Subsea, MMT

Reach Subsea and MMT have together been awarded several contracts and call-offs under frame agreements for 2020 execution…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Webb Research

Teledyne Webb Research designs and manufactures scientific instruments for oceanographic research and monitoring. Teledyne Webb Research specializes in three areas of ocean instrumentation: Neutrally buoyant, autonomous drifters and profilers, autonomous underwater gliding vehicles…
Sponsored

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Explore the Latest Technology in Hull Inspection

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news