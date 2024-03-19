Sulmara to Work on Site Characterization at Scottish Floating Wind Farm

International subsea specialist Sulmara has secured a contract from Stromar, a joint venture between Ørsted, BlueFloat Energy and Renantis, to work on the 1 GW floating offshore wind farm in Scotland.

Under the contract, Sulmara will conduct site characterization for the project using Vos Gorgeous, a 60-meter multi-purpose subsea vessel, to carry out geophysical investigation across the proposed windfarm site in water depths up to 100 meters.

Due to begin in April, the project will see data acquisition carried out to support Stromar’s engineering design work, as well as its ongoing environmental assessment of the site, which is approximately 50 km off Caithness in northern Scotland.

“Mobilising the Vos Gorgeous to carry out high-specification site characterization is a big part of our plans for 2024, and bringing another modern, fuel-efficient vessel online to meet market demand shows how committed we are to supporting our clients’ net-zero ambitions,” said Michael King, Head of Sales at Sulmara.

“This marks a critical milestone for Stromar, where Sulmara’s expertise, alongside its sustainable vessels and innovative technology, will be crucial for this significant work.

"Partnering with the Sulmara team aligns with our commitment to decarbonization and, importantly, working with Scottish partners to bolster the local supply chain. Stromar represents a major project that could enhance Scotland’s leadership in the global floating wind sector, while also contributing to the ambitious net zero targets set by both the Scottish and UK governments,” added Stromar’s project director, Nicholas Ritchie.

The news follows Sulmara’s recent signing of a three-year deal with Atlantic Offshore to charter the multi-purpose support vessel Ocean Marlin, and the launch of its Route Development business line, a new suite of services to reduce the risks clients face in subsea operations.