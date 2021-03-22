ROVs: Superyacht Security Success for Falcon

Another superyacht security contract win for MarineGuard sees it order another Saab Seaeye Falcon underwater robotic vehicle as part of its security resource package.

As superyachts become larger and more technologically sophisticated, MarineGuard see the Falcon, with its intelligent future-flexible control technology, playing an increasing role in the growing world of superyacht security. For underwater surveillance the Falcon can be fully equipped with advanced video and sensor systems that can integrate into MarineGuard’s security network.

As an underwater workhorse the Falcon is fitted with a gripper for recovering items from the seabed, with other tools added as needed. Tools such as rope cutters for severing 15mm rope and 12mm steel wire rope, powerful manipulators and cleaning systems for keeping critical fittings clear.

As the ‘eyes underwater’ for superyacht owners, the Falcon is fitted with high definition cameras and can roam deep underwater transmitting live images direct to stateroom screens on board.

In addition to superyachts, MarineGuard’s integrated technology-based security solutions are also deployed for commercial shipping and at offshore installations.

