July 15, 2024

NKT Set to Supply Subsea Cable Systems for Scottish Power Transmission Links

NKT has signed framework agreement with Scottish transmission system operator (TSO) SSEN Transmission for the supply of power cable systems for two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission links in Scotland.

NKT confirmed reservation of production and offshore installation capacity for the power links running from the Western Isles to the Scottish mainland, and from Spittal in Caithness to Peterhead.

The Danish subsea cables and services firm and SSEN Transmission agreed to proceed with initial work for the two Scottish HVDC interconnectors issued under the framework agreement.

The Western Isles and Spittal-Peterhead offshore HVDC transmission links are part of The Pathway to 2030 Holistic Network Design (HND) which is a major upgrade of the electricity transmission network across Great Britain.

SSEN Transmission plays a central role in executing on the HND, supporting the journey to meet UK and Scottish Governments 2030 renewable energy and climate change targets. The HND sets out a single, integrated grid design that supports the large-scale delivery of electricity generated from offshore wind.

NKT and SSEN Transmission expect the final construction contracts for the two projects to be called off the first half of 2026.

“We are delighted to have secured agreements with our supply chain partner NKT to help deliver the cables needed for the Western Isles and Spittal-Peterhead HVDC connections, an important step supporting the timely delivery of these projects.

“Recognizing the unprecedented global demand for HVDC technology, we have acted with pace to secure these key components at the earliest opportunity - and we’re now looking forward to building on our long-established and strong working relationship with NKT,” said Sandy Mactaggart, Director of Offshore Delivery at SSEN Transmission.

