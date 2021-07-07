 
New Wave Media

July 7, 2021

Sustainable Marine's 'Ultra-durable' Tidal Turbine Rotors Can Stay in the Field for 20 Years

Credit: Sustainable Marine

Credit: Sustainable Marine

Scottish tidal energy technology company Sustainable Marine said Wednesday its new turbine rotors have proven they can survive for two decades in the field, following rigorous tests at a marine energy center in Ireland.

The company teamed up with the MaREI Centre at the National University of Ireland, Galway (NUI Galway), through German engineering partner SCHOTTEL Hydro, to test its new 'ultra-durable' turbine rotors.

The project was delivered under Marinet2 – Horizon 2020 program supporting offshore renewable energy testing across the EU.

It took place within the Ryan Institute and School of Engineering at the National University of Ireland Galway, which houses a 375m2 Structures Research Laboratory - the largest of its kind in Ireland. 

Sustainable Marine’s floating tidal energy system uses a common drive train and two different rotor diameters, measuring 6.3m and 4m, to suit requirements at different resource sites.

Having completed extensive tests on the 6.3m rotors at NUI Galway, the company returned to the Irish facility to assess the performance of its shorter 4m rotors, specifically designed for stronger resource sites.

According to Sustainable Marine, the laboratory carried out ‘accelerated lifetime testing’ subjecting the rotors to conditions equivalent to 20 years of operation in the field, in just a matter of weeks. It covered a broad range of parameters including stress, strain and vibration.

Ralf Starzmann, Vice President of Business Development at Sustainable Marine said:"This international collaboration, through our German engineering partner SCHOTTEL Hydro, provides a firm indication of our ambitions to continue raising the bar and advance the field of tidal turbine technology. In order to push the boundaries, it is essential that we challenge our solutions at leading facilities that can push the limits of our technology.

"Accelerated lifetime testing is an essential process which allows us to rapidly speed up normal conditions, to better understand how structures will react over time. Our new 4m rotor blade has proven to be ‘ultra-durable’, providing full confidence in the design and structural integrity. Reliability is a key factor in tidal turbine development, particularly as we are now moving towards our first commercial projects.”

The complete analysis in the MaREI Centre at NUI Galway tested rotor behavior under fatigue loading, reviewing aspects such as torsional deflection and overall structural performance. Further in-house testing carried out by SCHOTTEL Hydro involved ultimate loading and testing the integrity of the blade until failure, Sustainable Marine said.

Floating out of Sustainable Marine's tidal energy array in Nova Scotia, Canada earlier this year - Credit: Sustainable MarineWorth noting, sustainable Marine is currently preparing to deliver the world’s first floating tidal energy array in the Bay of Fundy, Nova Scotia.

Earlier this year, it launched its new 420kW PLAT-I 6.40 floating tidal energy platform, featuring the new 4m rotors, which is now undergoing commissioning and testing in Grand Passage.

The company's turbine design consists of a fixed-pitch rotor engineered from carbon-fiber, in order to flex and pitch in overload conditions. This ‘passive-adaptive’ quality helps reduce structural loads on the turbines so that smaller more cost-effective components can be used, the company said.

Prof Jamie Goggins, Director of Research & Innovation, at NUI Galway’s School of Engineering, said: “Due to the nature of shorter blades with significantly higher loads, compared to wind blades, a specialist structural testing facility for tidal turbine blades was required to support the tidal energy industry. 

"We are fortunate to have had great investment from the European Commission, through Horizon 2020, and the Irish Government, through Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) and Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), to support us in developing our world-leading tidal turbine blade test facility. We are delighted to be able to collaborate with SCHOTTEL Hydro through the H2020 Marinet2 project to de-risk their full-scale blades to help the sector reach commercial viability. These projects also help train the next generation of energy engineers. To date, over 100 engineers have worked within our group, as either staff or students, and have gone on to work with some of the world’s leading companies.”

  

Related News

Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions Confirms Major Subsea Compression Contract with Chevron

Norway's Aker Solutions confirmed Tuesday it had secured a "major contract" from Chevron to provide a subsea gas compression…

Credit: Stiesdal

Shell, RWE Hire Akselos to Build Digital Model of TetraSpar Floating Wind Foundation

Shell and RWE have hired Akselos to model the TetraSpar floating wind foundation demonstrator, which will be installed offshore…

Credit: Rovco

Rovco, PanGeo Subsea in 3D O&M and Survey Services Pact

Subsea technology companies Rovco and PanGeo Subsea have teamed up to respond to what they say is the offshore energy market’s…

Credit: C-Innovation

C-Innovation Wraps Guyana Survey Remotely from U.S. HQ

C-Innovation, LLC (C-I), an Edison Chouest Offshore affiliate, said on Monday that it has completed its first remote survey…

Credit: Fugro

Fugro, Partners Design Mooring Line Fatigue Tracker for Floating Wind Turbines

Dutch offshore services company Fugro, in partnership with AS Mosley and the University of Strathclyde, has designed a real…

Blue Essence hybrid USV. Image courtesy Fugro

Need a Survey? There’s a USV for That

While the adoption of unmanned/uncrewed surfaces vessels (USVs) was initially in defence, use of these low footprint systems…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Chet Morrison Contractors

Chet Morrison Contractors provides integrated oil and gas industry services and creative project solutions for upstream, midstream and downstream clients operating in land and marine environments. Our multidisciplinary team is committed to providing superior service…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Rutgers University Uses Slocum Glider for Ocean Acidification Study

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Adjunct Automation Controls Instructor

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, United States

Vice-President, Fleet Operations

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news