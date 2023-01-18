Swift Anchors Looking to Expand Engineering Team

Swift Anchors, a UK-based company that develops anchoring solutions for the global offshore energy (floating wind, floating solar, tidal and wave) and aquaculture industries, is looking for new engineers to join its team.

The company said that the need to has been spurred by its current work program and a growing commercial interest in its technologies. The company plans to more than double its workforce during 2023.

Swift Anchors, acquired by Schottel last year, is currently working on marine energy projects on both sides of the Atlantic, and is pursuing a number of other project opportunities, in particular within the floating offshore wind sector.

In this first phase of recruitment, the company is recruiting for a Senior Geotechnical Engineer, a Systems Engineer and a Mechanical Design Engineer.

The roles are based in Edinburgh, though working overseas is likely, the company said. A second round of recruitment - for engineering and operational roles - will commence shortly.

David Ainsworth, Managing Director of Swift Anchors said: “We need to expand our team if we are to meet the growing demand for our anchoring solutions this year and in future years. There is a clear and unrelenting market need for renewable, ocean-based energy across the world, which can only be met if reliable and cost-effective anchoring and mooring systems can support them. We are strengthening our team now and over the next 6-12 months in response to the growing number of project opportunities that we see in UK and international waters.”